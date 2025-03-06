2025 JAC T9 EV Grand BEV Pickup Truck Launched in Malaysia: RM199k For An Electrified Utility Option

JAC has introduced the all-electric T9 EV pick-up truck to the Malaysian market, offering a battery-powered alternative alongside its diesel-powered counterpart, the T9 Grand ES. Fully imported (CBU) from China, the T9 Grand BEV (or just the T9 EV as we call it) is available for RM199,888.

The T9 EV mirrors the dimensions of its diesel sibling, measuring 5,330 mm in length, 1,965 mm in width, and 1,920 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,110 mm. Its cargo tray remains unchanged, providing a practical storage area of 1,520 mm (length) x 1,590 mm (width) x 470 mm (height).

While the overall exterior design remains largely the same, the T9 EV differentiates itself with blue JAC badging on the front grille, highlighting its electric nature. The approach and departure angles stand at 27 degrees and 23 degrees, respectively, though ground clearance is slightly reduced to 205 mm. The vehicle rides on two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 265/60R18 tires and comes with integrated front recovery tow hooks, a sports bar, and side sill rails.

The JAC T9 EV is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, featuring a 160 kW (218 PS) rear motor and a 70 kW (95 PS) front motor. Combined, these generate a torque output of 516 Nm, allowing the truck to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds and reach a top speed of (just) 140 km/h.

Powering the vehicle is a pretty sizeable 88 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a claimed range of 340 km based on the WLTP cycle. The battery supports up to 88 kW DC fast charging via a CCS2 connector, enabling a 30-80% charge in just 35 minutes. Additionally, AC charging through a Type 2 connector is supported at up to 11 kW, requiring approximately six hours and 50 minutes for a full 15%-100% charge.

Inside, the T9 EV maintains a familiar layout, featuring a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A wireless charging pad for smartphones and a cooled centre console storage box are also included.

A notable difference from the diesel version is that the T9 EV offers electric seat adjustment only for the driver, whereas the diesel variant provides power adjustment for both front seats. Another distinction is the replacement of the traditional gear lever and 4WD selector dial with a single rotary selector for easier operation.

The T9 EV is equipped with an extensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including:

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Integrated Cruise Assist (adaptive cruise control)

Lane Keep Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Driver Monitoring System

Intelligent High Beam Control

For passive safety, the T9 EV features a seven-airbag system, including a front center airbag, ensuring enhanced protection. The JAC T9 also boasts a five-star safety rating from the Australasian NCAP (ANCAP), reinforcing its safety credentials.

The JAC T9 EV is available in five exterior color choices: red, black, dark grey, silver, and white. Customers can select from two interior leather options—black or brown—depending on the exterior color chosen.

To provide peace of mind, the T9 EV comes with a 6-year or 200,000 km warranty. With a blend of capability, advanced technology, and zero emissions, the JAC T9 EV does seem like a decent, if alternative contender in the pickup truck market. However, we’ll have to wait and see if Malaysia’s pickup truck-buying public has an appetite for a fully electric option.