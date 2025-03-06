2025 JAC T9 Grand ES pickup truck launches in Malaysia for RM119,888

JAC is expanding its lineup in Malaysia with the introduction of the JAC T9 Grand ES double-cab pickup truck, priced at RM119,888. This model, previously expected to launch in January, has now made its Malaysian debut by local distributors Evolvelectric Motors Sdn Bhd, and is one of two variants (or models, depending how you look at it) launched, alongside the all-electric JAC T9 EV.

Keeping to their promise of an introductory price set at under RM120,000, JAC aims to compete with models like the Ford Ranger Wildtrak by offering high specifications and advanced driver assistance systems. The T9 is currently a fully imported (CBU) model from China, but plans for local assembly in Malaysia are said to be in the works.

As you’d expect, the JAC T9 features a ladder-frame construction, measuring 5,330 mm in length, 1,965 mm in width, and 1,920 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,110 mm. It has a kerb weight of 2,055 kg, a payload capacity of 1,000 kg, and a towing capability of 3,500 kg. Its cargo tray dimensions are 1,520 mm in length, 1,590 mm in width, and 470 mm in height.

Designed to offer formidable off-road capability, the T9 has an approach angle of 27 degrees, a departure angle of 23 degrees, a ground clearance of 210 mm, and a water-wading depth of 800 mm. The front and rear axle loads are rated at 1,300 kg and 1,800 kg, respectively.

The body structure incorporates 48% high-strength steel and features reinforced side impact beams for occupant protection. The front end is equipped with two integrated recovery hooks, each rated at 3,100 kg.

Under the bonnet, the JAC T9 is powered by a 2.0-litre inline 4-cylinder turbodiesel engine that generates 170 PS at 3,600 rpm and 410 Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm and 2,500 rpm. Power is delivered via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission to all four wheels through a part-time 4WD BorgWarner transfer case, with an electronically locking rear differential.

The T9's suspension system consists of double-wishbones at the front and a multi-link leaf spring setup at the rear. The pick-up also employs electric power steering, similar to the Ford Ranger and the top-spec Athlete variant of the recently launched third-generation Mitsubishi Triton in Malaysia.

Standard exterior features include LED headlamps and DRLs, LED combination tail lamps, front and rear fog lamps, front and rear parking sensors, roof rails, a sports bar, and off-road side step rails. The T9 rides on two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 265/60R18 tyres, with disc brakes on all four corners.

Inside, the T9 features a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless charging is available, and the front center console storage box is air-conditioned for added convenience.

Driver controls include an electronic transmission selector and an electric parking brake (EPB), while the steering column is adjustable for height. A 360-degree camera suite, including a reverse camera, enhances visibility.

Both the driver and front passenger benefit from four-way power-adjustable and heated seats. The interior is upholstered in leather, available in black or brown, covering the seats, steering wheel, and select trim areas. Connectivity options include USB-A (18W) and USB-C (60W) ports, as well as a 220V (150W) multi-type power socket.

Advanced driver assistance features in the T9 include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, emergency lane keeping, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, door opening warning, traffic jam assist, driver monitoring, and front and rear autonomous emergency braking.

Active safety systems include ABS, EBD, brake override, hill start assist, brake assist, traction control, stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The T9 is also equipped with seven airbags, including a front center airbag, and has received a 5-star Australasian NCAP (ANCAP) rating under the newest testing scheme, being the technically the only pickup truck in sold in Malaysia with that updated safety rating.

The JAC T9 Grand ES is available in five exterior colors - Red Belly, Karak, Salt Bush, Hammerhead, and….white—with interior upholstery options in black or brown. It is backed by a 5-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. Time will tell how pickup truck buyers in Malaysia will respond to this new entrant into the market, whether against segment heavyweights such as the Toyota HiLux or other Chinese-made competitors such as the JMC Vigus Pro and Maxus T6.