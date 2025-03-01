2025 Jaecoo J7 PHEV is a RM158k game-changer in Malaysia’s hybrid SUV market

Jaecoo Malaysia has made significant waves in the automotive industry with the introduction of the J7 PHEV. Even before its official launch today, Jaecoo made bold claims about the capabilities of this impressive Plug-in Hybrid, and as the month draws to the close in February 2025, the veil has been lifted on the brand’s new entrant equipped with its Super Hybrid System SUV.

Priced at RM158,800, the J7 PHEV is positioning itself as a competitive option in the rapidly growing plug-in hybrid SUV segment in Malaysia, which is expected to become even more relevant with the impending removal of blanket subsidies on RON95 petrol.

The J7 PHEV has already shown its prowess with impressive real-world performance. During an exhibition drive from Singapore to Thailand, a convoy of J7 PHEVs demonstrated an average fuel consumption of just 3.8 liters per 100km. Remarkably, this was achieved without refuelling, validating Jaecoo’s claim of an impressive 1,200km range on a single tank. This real-world demonstration showcased the vehicle’s outstanding efficiency and endurance, which is a key selling point for eco-conscious consumers and those looking for a long-range, fuel-efficient SUV.

From the moment it rolls off the production line in Shah Alam, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV is locally assembled and features a front-wheel-drive configuration. This version comes with a powerful and efficient powertrain, offering high specifications and equipment levels. At RM158,000, the J7 PHEV is positioned below its expected price from earlier previews, making it a more attractive option in this competitive segment.

While the J7 PHEV shares many design elements with the regular J7, it also boasts several key differences that set it apart. Visually, the PHEV variant features distinct badging and a second ‘fuel’ cap that hides the charging port. The car also boasts aero-optimised 19-inch wheels, which are reminiscent of those on the Omoda E5, albeit with unique covers. The reshaped side mirrors improve aerodynamics, and the J7 PHEV eliminates the fake tailpipes found on the petrol variant, giving the vehicle a cleaner, more refined look. These subtle yet significant changes help the J7 PHEV maintain its modern and stylish appearance while prioritising efficiency.

The exterior colour selection includes the hero shade of two-tone Olive Grey, Khaki White, Moonlight Silver, Carbon Crystal Black.

At the core of the J7 PHEV is Jaecoo’s Super Hybrid System, which pairs a fifth-generation 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. This engine, derived from the Chery Omoda 5, delivers a solid 143 PS and 215 Nm of torque on its own. However, when combined with the electric motor that provides 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque, the total system output is an impressive 347 PS and 525 Nm of torque. This enhanced powertrain places the J7 PHEV far ahead of the regular petrol-powered J7, which only offers 197 PS and 290 Nm from a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine.

This substantial power boost enables the J7 PHEV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds, which is a notable 0.7 seconds quicker than its petrol-powered counterpart. The hybrid system is further complemented by a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), which ensures smooth power delivery and optimised efficiency, making for a seamless driving experience.

A key feature of any plug-in hybrid is its battery, and the J7 PHEV doesn’t disappoint in this department. It comes equipped with an 18.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery sourced from BYD. This battery provides a remarkable WLTP-rated electric-only driving range of 88 km, making it ideal for short commutes and urban driving, where drivers can rely on electric power alone. For longer trips, the J7 PHEV maintains an impressively low fuel consumption rate of 4.9 litres per 100 km, or 4.77-litres per 100km according to the NEDC charging. Even when the battery is depleted, the vehicle’s fuel consumption only increases slightly to 5.99 litres per 100 km, showcasing the efficiency of Jaecoo’s Super Hybrid System.

Unlike other PHEVs, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV also comes with the ability to charge up via fast DC charging (at up to 40kW, 30-80% in 20 minutes) in addition to the usual AC charging option, which it does at a rate of 6.6kW for a 0-100% charge being done in 4 hours. More impressively, this is the first plug-in hybrids in Malaysia to also offer V2L (vehicle-to-load) capabilities, allowing owners to plug in small appliances to laptop chargers to video projectors. In this instance, the folding tonneau cover can cleverly double as a projector screen.

Inside, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV offers a minimalist yet modern cabin design. While it shares some similarities with the standard J7, the PHEV variant has been revised to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. The door cards have been redesigned to remove ornate grab handles, giving the interior a cleaner and more streamlined look. The centre console has also been simplified, replacing the large drive mode selector and gear lever with a minimalist layout and a steering column-mounted stalk for gear selection. This redesign opens up space for a row of physical buttons, including dedicated switches for EV and HEV modes.

The cabin features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which has been updated with new graphics specific to the hybrid system. This provides drivers with clear and intuitive information about energy usage and vehicle performance. Additionally, the 14.8-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen has also been updated to accommodate the hybrid-specific interface, further enhancing the driver’s experience.

In terms of technology, the J7 PHEV is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced features aimed at enhancing both convenience and safety. Standard equipment for the Malaysian market includes full LED headlights and taillights, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats with memory, heating and ventilation, and faux leather upholstery. The car also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, a 360-degree camera system with a transparent mode, a panoramic glass roof, and a powered tailgate, all of which further elevate the driving experience.

Some additional features, such as front and rear fog lights, a head-up display, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, and a Qi wireless charging pad, are expected to be included in the final specification, though they have not yet been confirmed for the Malaysian market. On the safety front, the J7 PHEV offers a range of driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, lane centering assist, and a host of other features designed to enhance safety and ease of driving.

With the launch of the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, the brand has clearly made a strong entry into the plug-in hybrid market in Malaysia. Combining power, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, the J7 PHEV represents a significant step forward for the brand and the local automotive market. As more Malaysians seek fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly vehicles, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV is set to make a lasting impact in the increasingly popular plug-in hybrid SUV segment.

In terms of providing buyers peace of mind, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV is provided with a standard 7-year (or 150,000km) vehicle warranty and an 8-year (or 160,000km) battery warranty. However, Jaecoo are also offering early bird buyers (for bookings until 2nd March) an extended warranty package that extends both the vehicle and battery warranty to a full 10-years as well as a free V2L charging cable.

Furthermore, they’ve committed to offering buyers a 1-to-1 battery replacement should the unit fall below 70% charge retention during the warranty period. In our opinion, the J7 PHEV marks an inflection point for plug-in hybrids in Malaysia as so other PHEV so far has offered so much for such a sharp price.