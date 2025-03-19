2025 Jaecoo J7 PHEV SUV deliveries begin to dealerships nationwide

Three weeks after the launch, Jaecoo commenced delivering the J7 PHEV SUV to dealerships nationwide, sticking to its promised first-quarter delivery schedule.

Jaecoo Malaysia Vice President Emily Lek said the arrival of the first units of the Jaecoo J7 PHEV demonstrates the company's commitment to customers.

“We are excited for Malaysians to experience the innovation and sophistication of the J7 PHEV firsthand.

The Super Hybrid System (SHS), with its cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance, redefines Malaysia’s hybrid vehicle landscape driving innovation, paving the way for dynamic, competitive growth,” she said.



To note, the J7 PHEV Premium SUV (2WD) is priced at RM158,800. All J7 PHEV SUVs come with a seven-year vehicle warranty or up to 150,000km mileage and an eight-year warranty or up to 160,000km mileage on its battery, power motor and power motor controller unit. The eight-year warranty provides a 1 to 1 exchange* when the state of health (SOH) of the battery falls below 70% during the warranty tenure.



J7 PHEV is currently available in three colours, Khaki White, Carbon Crystal Black and Moonlight Silver. Khaki White will be a highly coveted limited-edition option with only 100 units of its kind in Malaysia, after which Jaecoo will subsequently introduce an olive grey option.



Built to perform with better fuel economy and seamless power flow between engines, the Jaecoo PHEV roadshow will take place at 1Utama Shopping Centre (GF Luxe) from 27 to 30 March 2025. The public can also learn more about the technology at the Jaecoo roadshow.

