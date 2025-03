We’re just some weeks past from the last high profile launch from Jaecoo Malaysia, the J7 PHEV, and it’s clear the brand has big year in store for 2025. The company has now confirmed that its next model will be the large 3-row J8, which makes its public debut at 1Utama from March 27 to 30. Estimated pricing will start at RM195,000 to RM220,000 for the FWD and AWD, respectively.

As with previous Jaecoo launches, the J8’s campaign kicks off here with a ‘preview’, marking the the beginning of what is likely to be an extended gauntlet of teasers and marketing/hype build-up to lead into to an official launch in the coming months within the second quarter of 2025.

While it’s easy to draw the comparison with the Tiggo 8 Pro from Chery, the J8 is most definitely bearing a more upmarket design language as well as boasting substantially larger dimensions at 4,820 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, and 1,699 mm in height.

Compared to the Chery, it is nearly 100mm in longer and 70mm in wider with a wheelbase that’s 110mm longer at 2,820 mm between the axles. This puts it in direct competition with the Kia Sorento and Mazda CX-8, a segment Jaecoo is targeting with an estimated price of around RM200,000, making it pricier than the Omoda C9 which starts at RM169k.

Under the hood, however, the J8 shares its powertrain with the Tiggo 8 Pro, utilising the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 249PS and 390Nm of torque. The power is sent through a 7-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission. As has been the pattern with Jaecoo, there is likely to be two variants kicking off with the more sharply priced front-wheel drive (FWD) variant before topping off with the more highly-specified range topper with all-wheel drive (AWD).

The J8 does have a rather traditional, albeit more swept back, two-box large SUV profile that’s reminiscent of models from American brands such as Ford, Lincoln, Cadillac and Chevrolet. In particular, its design cues and proportions seem to most closely emulate the Lincoln Aviator.

Features such as streamlined bodywork, front fender accents, blacked-out D-pillars, and full-width wraparound taillights enhance its premium appeal. Inside, the cabin does do its part to impart a sense of sophistication with a layout that, as we’ve noted in other Chery group cars, bear a resemblance to various Mercedes-Benzes - the previous-generation W213 Mercedes E-Class, in this case - featuring a widescreen display panel, wraparound wood trim, metallic air vents, and a broad centre console.

For added comfort, the 6-seater variant comes with plush second-row captain’s chairs, while the front passenger benefits from a powered ottoman—an uncommon feature for a petrol-powered SUV. The J8 is packed with high-end features, including full-LED lighting, large 20-inch alloy wheels, flush pop-out door handles, twin 12.3-inch displays, four-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seats for both the first and second rows, a panoramic sunroof, cooled armrest storage, paddle shifters, a 360-degree camera system, and a 14-speaker Sony sound system.

As you might remember, the J8 was one of the first Jaecoos to officially appear on Malaysian soil as the brand made its market entrance in early 2024 year as it was previewed alongside the then-incoming J7. It was later spotted again in June during the opening of Jaecoo’s local assembly plant in Shah Alam.

Though, initially expected to launch in the final quarter of 2024, its arrival was delayed as Jaecoo focused on rolling out the Omoda C9 and the J7 PHEV. Now that they’re both out of the way and in showrooms, the J8 is finally getting its moment.

The J8 won’t be the last new model from Jaecoo this year either. Following its launch, the company is also set to introduce the J6, a smaller and distinctly boxy fully electric SUV. As with the J8, the J6 was initially expected to arrive earlier this year but has been pushed back as the J8 took priority. We’ll keep you posted on that as well as the J8’s journey to showrooms as the news trickles out, of course, so stay tuned!