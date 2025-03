The Mitsubishi Xforce HEV is currently on display at Impact Muang Thong Thani, venue for this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), marking marks the introduction of a petrol-electric hybrid variant of the B-segment crossover, which was first unveiled in Indonesia in August 2023.

The Thai-spec Mitsubishi Xforce HEV debuts there in three variants with the baseline Xforce HEV Ignite priced at 899,000 baht (approximately RM118k), followed by the Xforce HEV Ultimate at 1.039 million baht (~RM137k), while the top-spec Xforce HEV Ultimate X costs 1.089 million baht (~RM144k).

With the Xforce being a familiar but sorely missing ingredient in many markets to Mitsubishi’s arsenal, including ours, the real headliner here is its hybrid powertrain. Powering this HEV variant is Mitsubishi’s e:Motion hybrid powertrain, a system that is also featured in the Xpander and Xpander Cross HEV.

The setup includes a 116 PS/255 Nm electric motor, which draws power from a lithium-ion battery, paired with an Atkinson-cycle 1.6-litre 4A92 MIVEC naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine that delivers 95 PS at 5,100 rpm and 134 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

Much like Nissan’s e-POWER from sister brand Nissan (and Honda’s i-MMD, for that mater), this hybrid system primarily relies on the electric motor to drive the wheels while the petrol engine behaves much more like a generator.

However, at higher speeds, the petrol engine can directly engage the driveline for greater efficiency. Mitsubishi says they have refined this setup from the Xpander HEV, another model we could use in Malaysia, equipping the new Xforce HEV with a newly developed 2-speed transaxle and a motor disconnect function that disengages the drive shafts from the electric motor at high speeds, resulting in a claimed fuel efficiency figure as low as 4.1L/100km or 24.4km/L. Incidentally, that's the exact figure quoted by Honda for their HR-V 1.5 e:HEV RS.

Dimensionally, the Xforce HEV remains the identical to its petrol counterpart, measuring 4,390mm in length, 1,810mm in width, and 1,660mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,650mm, making it larger in every dimension compared to the aforementioned Honda HR-V. However, its ground clearance is noticeably and inexplicably lower at 183 mm compared to the petrol variant’s 222mm.

Design-wise, the Xforce HEV maintains much of the standard Xforce’s styling, with subtle differences to distinguish it as a hybrid. For example, its front grille features a new chrome-accented horizontal slats with ‘Xforce’ lettering across the tip of the bonnet, and the lower bumper has additional embellishments.

The HEV also rides on unique 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels with Blue Hybrid EV badging on the front doors just below the wing mirrors, as well as HEV badges on the front grille and tailgate.

Customers in Thailand can choose from 4 exterior colors: White Diamond, Graphite Gray Metallic, Blade Silver Metallic, and Jet Black Mica. Additionally, White Diamond, Energetic Yellow, Red, and Graphite Gray Metallic are available with a black roof in a two-tone configuration.

Inside, the Xforce HEV adopts Mitsubishi’s ‘Horizontal Axis’ dashboard design, featuring a 12.3-inch central infotainment scrreen and an 8.0-inch digital driver display while cabin at large gets refreshed upholstery to maintain a more upmarket feel; it sure looks good in pictures. Impressively, audio is piped through an 8-speaker Dynamic Sound Yamaha speaker system, and connectivity options include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety features are also pretty comprehensive, with 6 airbags and Mitsubishi’s Safety Sensing suit that includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control (ACC), Automatic High Beam (AHB), Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN), Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Stay patient, Malaysians! Hopefully the Mitsubishi Xforce (but maybe not as a hybrid right away) is on the cards for a local launch this year as well.