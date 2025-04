Calling all Porsche lovers, the 2025 facelift of the 911 Carrera (992.2-generation) is now available for order in Malaysia. With the updated line, Porsche has introduced the requisite advanced technology and enhanced performance, kicking things off at RM1.43 million for the base Carrera.

However, further up the pecking order, it’s the Carrera 4 GTS that’s the star of the facelift, available with an innovative and somewhat contentious 3.6-litre T-Hybrid powertrain that marks a significant step for the brand.

For those eager to experience the latest evolution of Porsche's legendary sports car, the updated 911 Carrera starts at RM1.43 million, with the electrified Carrera 4 GTS starting at RM1.7 million. Both models are now available for order at authorised Porsche dealerships across Malaysia, offering a truly world-class driving experience.

The updated 992-generation Porsche 911 is available in Malaysia in both Coupé and Targa body styles, with the Carrera 4 GTS offered exclusively in the Coupé and Targa configurations. Both models are paired with Porsche's signature 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission for barely perceptible and lightning-quick cog swaps.

Across the board, Porsche has introduced several key design and technology upgrades within this 992.2 update. One of the most notable changes is the new headlamp design, which now features HD matrix LED technology, offering over 32,000 light points and a high beam that’s capable of illuminating the road ahead for more than 600 meters. At the rear, the redesigned light strip and repositioned license plate add a more modern and distinctive touch to the car's overall appearance and a convenient way for enthusiasts to spot this over the 992.1.

At the forefront of the updated Porsche 911 range is the Carrera 4 GTS, which introduces electrification to an already potent 3.6-litre flat-6 engine and is equipped with VarioCam camshaft adjustment and a new valve control system using roller rocker arms, enhancing both power and efficiency. This new powertrain replaces the previous 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine, featuring a larger bore and stroke – 97 mm and 81 mm, respectively.

The most striking innovation in the Carrera 4 GTS is the integration of electrification with the turbocharging system. A single turbocharger now powers the engine, replacing the previous bi-turbo setup. The key difference, however, lies in the addition of an electric motor placed between the compressor and turbine wheels of the turbocharger.

This electric motor enhances throttle response and overall performance, providing a smoother and more immediate power delivery. It’s effectively an e-turbo, one that’s virtually eliminates turbo lag, allowing it to spool regardless of engine RPM and the flow of exhaust gases.

This unique electric turbo setup also eliminates the need for a traditional wastegate while also serving as a generator, producing up to 11 kW of power from the exhaust gases, similar to the MGU-H system used in modern Formula 1 engines.

Additionally, the Carrera 4 GTS is equipped with another 54 PS/150 Nm electric motor located within the 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission with both electric motors draw power from a 400V, 1.9 kWh battery situated at the front of the car. Combined, the total output of the 2025 Carrera 4 GTS is 540 PS and 610 Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 312 km/h.

The Carrera 4 GTS comes with a host of performance-focused features such as rear-wheel steering included as standard for the first time, enhancing stability and agility, especially during high-speed cornering. Additionally, the car features a 10 mm-lowered sports suspension, complete with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) variable damping.

Alongside the electrified Carrera 4 GTS, Porsche also offers the updated base Carrera, which features a more powerful version of the carried-over 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-6 engine. With improvements that include an intercooler sourced from the 911 Turbo and upgraded turbochargers, the base Carrera now produces 394 PS and 450 Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 3.9 seconds (with the optional Sport Chrono package), and a top speed of 294 km/h, which is a slight improvement over the pre-update model.

Inside, the new 911 marks a significant departure from its predecessors with the introduction of a fully digital instrument cluster. The 12.6-inch curved display offers seven different views, including a Classic layout that pays homage to the traditional Porsche instrument design with its central tachometer. The facelift also brings a more integrated infotainment system, featuring a 10.9-inch display with deeper Apple CarPlay functionality with apps like Spotify and Apple Music now being natively supported, eliminating the need for a connected smartphone at all.

Porsche has also made the switch from the traditional twist-key ignition to a more modern starter button, aligning the 911 with the rest of its offerings. However, despite these updates, the essence of the 911 remains unchanged, or so goes the intent. With precise handling, jaw-dropping performance, and a soundtrack like no other, the 2025 911 Carrera range continues to offer an unmatched ultimate driving experience. However, the jury is still out on whether the experience is quite as visceral given all the complexity of electrification and forced induction.