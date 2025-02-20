Carlist.my
30 per cent traffic flow smooth at ELITE highway after heavy vehicle ban during peak hours

Auto News
 | 

30 per cent traffic flow smooth at ELITE highway after heavy vehicle ban during peak hours

There is a 30 per cent smooth flow on traffic at North-South Expressway Central Link Expressway (Elite) prior to the restrictions for heavy vehicles on selected highways that came into effect starting yesterday (Feb 19)

According to the zone B highway operations chief officer ASP Amir Che Ya, traffic flow improved by about 30 percent during peak periods due to new restrictions.

“Average vehicle speed during peak hours along these highways have gone up around 30kph to 40kph, compared to around 10kph to 20kph before the new restrictions.

“We also saw that most heavy vehicle drivers have adjusted to the new restrictions, with many stopping at designated rest (R&R) locations just before the restricted stretch of the highway during the morning peak period.

“They then continue on their way after the restricted period ends without any issue,” he said as quoted from The Star.

The ban currently includes highway of the North-South Express­way (NSE), New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), Elite (at the stretch between Shah Alam and Saujana Putra) and the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE).

