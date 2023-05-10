350kW DC fast chargers now available at Porsche Centres in Malaysia

Porsche Malaysia, represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), is now offering up to 350kW DC fast charging at all Porsche Centres across Malaysia.

As part of their effort towards the country's future in sustainable mobility, these high-performance charging infrastructures are a part of SDAP's commitment to environmental responsibility and their goal of reducing emissions by 30% by 2030.

Porsche Centres across Malaysia now offer upgraded charging facilities with twin-175kW DC chargers, enabling charging speeds of up to 350kW. Available within dealership facilities for the first time, this facility aims to further enhance the EV ownership experience.

How fast are we talking? How about 5-80% for the Porsche Taycan in less than 23 minutes? The newly upgraded DC chargers are exclusively available to Porsche Taycan owners at all Porsche Centres nationwide. If there are two Taycans charging at the same time, the 350kW will be split into 175kW each, which is still pretty darn fast as far as DC fast chargers go here in Malaysia.

Porsche Taycan owners can also enjoy exclusive benefits on this network, including complimentary Platinum subscriptions, special charging rates, and charging lot reservation benefits, ensuring convenient and efficient EV travel when travelling across Peninsular Malaysia.

In addition to improving charging experiences, Porsche Malaysia is committed to sourcing renewable energy. Porsche Centre Penang has introduced a solar carport, equipped with 151 solar panels generating up to 81.51kWp.

This state-of-the-art sunlight-capturing canopy will help to reduce its overall electricity consumption by an average of 30%, aligning with the company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint while preparing for the increased energy demands of the future.