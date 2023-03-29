5 more highways join the open payment toll system - list grows to 11

You know how it was announced last week that starting in September, users of five highways can use their credit and debit cards to pay for tolls? Well, that list has just grown, as five more highways have joined the list.

According to a report by The Star, five more highways have agreed to participate in implementing the open toll payment system that will begin in mid-September.

These highways are Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), SPRINT Highway, Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), SMART Tunnel and the Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX).

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said, "the open payment system will be implemented in phases involving various concession companies".

This brings the total number of highways involved to 11, with the just mentioned highways joining the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) and Penang Bridge

Nanta also announced that in October, the Sungai Besi Expressway would be the first location for the implementation of MLFF Proof of Concept (Multi Lane Fast Flow system), to evaluate the system before fully implementing it in the near future.