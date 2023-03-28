7 Car Comfort Features You Need In Your Next Car!

With how much Malaysians, and the car owners the world over, spend commuting in our beloved vehicles each day/week/month, it’s no wonder that we all value how comfortable they make us feel during any given journey. Here are a few features to look out for to make it a more pleasant one.

First of all, a comfortable car is hard to define but is something that is not necessarily tied to the ‘newness’ of a vehicle. Certain cars are designed to emphasise the comfort of its driver and occupants more than others but, simultaneously, advances in technology means a more modern car will tend to have more comfort-oriented features in general.

Some aspects that most impact our comfort in a car are quite basic – from something as simple as the material used for the seats, to the technology used to ensure in-cabin comfort while we are kept entertained and at ease. Let’s dive in:

1. USB Charging

It’s 2023 and our gadgets rule our lives. We rely on them much more than we care to admit is necessary or even healthy, which means keeping them charged up becomes doubly important, and the anxiety of a dying smartphone will only compound any existing discomfort.

Therefore, all modern cars these days have USB charging ports built into easily accessible areas within the interior, usually for both front and rear occupants. For a driver that also depends on their device for navigation while streaming their favourite podcast, it’s vital to keep it plugged in to avoid excessive battery drain.

2. Electronic Seat Adjustment (With Lumbar Support)

While it might be the case that only cars built within the last decade have USB ports, power-adjustable seats have been around for at least a decade longer. Simply put, having your seat position optimised is probably the most important factor in ensuring you’ll have a pleasant drive.

No one wants to step out of a car with a backache, and it’s easy to overlook this before a longer journey. This is why electronic seat adjustment is a lifesaver as it allows you to fine tune the seat position to your exact liking, even when on the move.

More and more mass market cars are adopting power-adjustable seats, though it might only be for the driver. Still, it’s also worth looking for one with adjustable lumbar support as lower back discomfort is one of the most common points of fatigue during extended journeys.

These power-adjustable seats are quite a common sight in continental cars like BMW and Mercedes-Benz as well as the higher end of Japanese cars such as Toyota and Honda but are now making their way as standard fitment in newer Protons like the X50 and X70.

3. Climate Control

Though they achieve the same end, there’s a big difference between ‘air conditioning’ and ‘climate control’. Chiefly the latter’s added capability to set a specific temperature instead of the former’s more vague warm-to-cold slider toggle.

Let’s face it, Malaysia is a very warm country so we take keeping cool very seriously. However, the perfect temperature might be different for each person, which is why some cars even have climate control for multiple zones, meaning passengers in certain areas of a car can be made to receive slightly warmer or cooler air.

It’s not a perfect solution as the average cabin temperature will even out but it is a step in the right direction of trying to keep everyone cozy, calm and pleased in what is essentially an enclosed space.

4. Adaptive Suspension

This one is a bit hard to find but pretty amazing once you get a taste for it, trust us. Adaptive suspension essentially means the car’s shock absorbers can be made to be extra stiff or extra soft, depending on the setting selected.

It was all the rage back in the early 2000s and a common feature even today in luxury cars, especially with height-adjustable, self-levelling air struts on high-end SUVs and EVs. Cars equipped with adjustable suspension make light work of the rutted, uneven, and often pothole-ridden roads that the Klang Valley is infamous for and goes a long way in giving a car a certain ‘magic carpet’ feel to its ride quality. You’ll be hooked.

5. High Quality Infotainment System

Listening to music has always been a core part of the driving experience, which we’ve alluded to previously in this article. Built-in USB charging might keep your device topped up with juice, but the car’s infotainment system is usually more front and centre.

It’s important that the display here is crisp, clear and bright enough in bright sunlight. Beyond this, the interface should be feature-rich but easy to navigate, though this can vary wildly between car brands so just find one that suits your taste and sensibilities.

Many cars these days have infotainment systems that have deeper integration with your smartphone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto which mirror the user experience and functionality of your device for a more seamless experience.

6. Dynamic Cruise Control

Modern cars also tend to be fitted with a wide range of advanced active safety and driver assist systems. But Dynamic Cruise Control definitely falls in the ‘assist’ category because of the reduced strain it affords the driver. It essentially uses an array of cameras and/or radar to keep the vehicle moving below a maximum speed and at a safe distance from the car ahead.

This feature is sometimes called different names depending on the manufacturer. For instance, Volvo calls it Pilot Assist while Subaru terms it under its EyeSight driver assist suite. Honda, meanwhile, calls it Adaptive Cruise Control under the larger Sensing banner.

A more advanced permutation of this is adaptive cruise control with stop and go, which will pretty much take the sting out of having to sit in the crawl of slow traffic. Instead, the car will sense the car ahead has moved forward and follow suit, keeping the pack tight. It’s a delight!

7. Comfortable Seats

The seats in your car are where ‘the rubber meets the road’, if you’ll excuse the analogy. Though the outer layer upholstery can vary in terms of material, colour and finish, the underlying cushioning plays more important roles in keeping you firmly sat but are conforming enough to feel snug and supported.

Car seats can also differ in terms of their ergonomics, specifically how they arch to the shape of the human spine and allow for comfort over long journeys. Unfortunately, this is an attribute that is much better experienced than reading on a spec sheet.

Objectively speaking, a high quality set of leather seats could turn out to be less comfortable than some better cushioned fabric seats despite the disparity in (perceived) quality and price.

