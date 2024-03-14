70mai’s Rearview Dash Cam S500 offers seamless integration, advanced features, and stunning quality

Dash cameras have become indispensable tools in contemporary motoring. However, certain individuals harbour reservations regarding the conspicuousness of dash cameras affixed to windshields.

They may find them overly prominent, aesthetically unconventional, yet this concern is now addressed. 70mai has unveiled its latest model that addresses these needs: the 70mai Rearview Dash Cam S500.

The 70mai Rearview Dash Cam S500 is distinguished by its design that seamlessly integrates with the existing rearview mirror of your vehicle, eliminating any protrusions on the windshield. This integration achieves a sleek and minimalist appearance.

Despite its sleek facade, the S500 model boasts advanced features. It is equipped with the Sony Starvis 2 IMX675 sensor, which adeptly balances high resolution and low light sensitivity.

Delivering 3K image quality and a 138-degree front and rear field of view, the S500 ensures clear HDR recordings. Utilising MaiColor Vivid+ Solution technology, it maintains image quality even in rapidly changing lighting conditions, such as when entering or exiting tunnels.

Though its sophisticated features may seem daunting, operating the S500 is very user-friendly, facilitated by a touch screen interface and voice control capabilities, allowing commands such as 'take photo,' 'lock the video,' or 'show rear camera.’

A standout feature of the S500 is its 'Real-Time Reversing View.' When engaged in reverse gear, visual assistance lines aid manoeuvring, customisable to match the dimensions of your vehicle. Furthermore, the S500 excels in night time recording quality, thanks to the 70mai Night Owl Vision technology, ensuring clear visibility of road obstacles even in low light conditions.

Considering the practicality of these functions while driving, one may wonder about protection while parking.

The S500 offers a 24-hour Parking Surveillance function, automatically recording a 30-second video in the event of an accident. Additionally, a 1FPS time-lapse recording mode in parking surveillance condenses 30 minutes of footage into just 1 minute for convenient review.

In search of a discreet dash cam solution? Look no further than the 70mai Rearview Dash Cam S500! Intrigued? Click here to learn more and purchase the 70mai S500 for enhanced safety during your travels.