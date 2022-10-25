A Hyundai IONIQ 5 just powered a hotel!

Now there's an idea, an EV that can power up all you would ever need when braving the great outdoors.

We all know that electric cars have this unique feature where they can practically turn themselves into a big power bank, but never in a million years did we think it could be used as a power source to power up a hotel.

This is exactly what Hyundai UK did as they have created the world's first car-powered hotel, offering the most unique off-grid experience of 2022.

Situated in Essex, just an hour from central London, Hotel Hyundai is centred around a luxury cabin. Everything from the lights and all amenities is powered by Hyundai's IONIQ 5 and its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology.

The IONIQ 5 is able to power the hotel via its V2L feature, which supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps). An adapter from the car provides energy to the hotel, as well as a socket which standard domestic appliances can be plugged into.

According to Grace Dent, curator of Hotel Hyundai, this is not just an exhibition as they are actually iniviting guests to stay at the Hyundai Hotel.

"We're looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking. I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this," said Dent.

With more and more of us wanting to experience the great outdoors but without the discomfort associated with it, an electric car might just be a great tool for those camping trips, as it can pretty much power all of those appliances you have at home.

All we need now is a 4x4 electric vehicle that has a V2L feature, and you'd be pretty much set for an overnight camping trip nearby. Okay, can someone import a Rivian into the country already?

The cool EV pickup truck can even be had with a "camp kitchen" that tucks in between the truck bed and the cabin. The mid-spec Rivian R1-T, which retails around RM280k in the States has a quad-electric motor setup that pushes out 754hp and 1,120 Nm of torque. Its 135 kWh lithium-ion gives it 438km of range, which should give you enough juice to go to a nearby campsite.