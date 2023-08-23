A Mitsubishi Triton RALLY event at Parkcity Eastwood, Miri, Sarawak is happening this weekend. Attendance: Compulsory!

The Mitsubishi Triton Champion Xperience



Have you ever been to a 4x4 rally event before? Well, now's your chance because Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), the official distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Malaysia is bringing you the Mitsubishi Triton Champion Xperience to Miri, Sarawak! Its taking place this weekend on the 26th-27th August at At Parkcity Eastwood,Miri, Sarawak.



Sounds crazy but that's exactly what you will witness as Mitsubishi Triton will be the main attraction and it will set out to demonstrate the amazing capabilities of the mighty Triton and put on a show for the crowds as well.



So, what's on the agenda?



Inspired by the all conquering Mitsubishi Triton's victory in the Asia Cross-Country Rally (AXCR), the technologies developed garnered through Mitsubishi Motors’ participation in motorsports are transferred into the development and building of production models which are ultimately found in the Triton.



The same thing is gonna happen here as Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia will be reinforcing Triton's handling, toughness, power and reliability through a number of thrilling test drive challenges designed to test Mitsubishi Motors Super–Select 4WD II system and Off–road Mode.



The challenges are off-road test drive and a once in a lifetime high speed taxi ride experience in a Triton.(No, its not gonna be like fake taxi).

These challenges are designed to test the endurance and driving experience of a Triton and to showcase to the crowd the extent to which the Triton can hold its own.



When and where?

Again, the Mitsubishi Triton Champion Xperience will take place on the:

- 26th-27th August 2023 (Saturday & Sunday)

- From 9am -6pm

- At Parkcity Eastwood,Miri, Sarawak.

Admission is FREE !!!



Early birds who sign up to participate in the test drives at MMM’s official site https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.my/triton-mini-axcr/ will stand to receive:



- An exclusive Champion Xperience T-Shirt

- RM20 Touch N Go reload pin

- Stand to win North Face EXPLORE BARDU II bag lucky draw prizes.

So, there you have it. Don't miss the chance to show up and partayyy! Check out the promo below.





