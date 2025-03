In Malaysia, the ‘truck’ hasn’t quite got the same catch-all masculinity that they enjoy in the United States - there, bigger is better, hence the F-150 or even the more massive F-250 is used as daily drivers. That’s a wholly different approach to the equally pickup-loving neighbours to the north, Thailand, where the ‘truck’ is ubiquitous and made to fit a huge variety of unexpected use cases.

It’s incredibly fitting then, that the Ranger Raptor was developed, tested, and honed, in the wild outback of Australia, where sand dunes and wide open spaces form a most tempting yet unforgiving playground for the off-road loving petrolhead that’s only slightly less dangerous than the local wildlife.'

Now in its second-generation, the Raptor is now offered with a brutish and often frantic V6 twin-turbo petrol, and team-in-charge has only gotten more adept at transforming the refined and utilitarian Ranger into something of a beast.

Fittingly, as we found out earlier in our full review, the Ranger Raptor V6 is a pulse-quickening, heart-racing experience on wheels—one that blurs the line between a pick-up truck and a straight-up adrenaline shot. It’s the kind of vehicle that lingers in your memory, a high-octane rush that remains imprinted long after you’ve parked it, covered with all sorts of smears from the day’s adventure.

First Encounters: A Taste of the Wild At Raptor Rev 2025

Fast forward further into 2025, and Ford Malaysia’s Raptor Rev event took things to another level, letting us experience the vehicle’s madness again, but in an event that condenses the highlight reel of its abilities, spread over an impressively large expanse of land that’s a literal stone’s throw away from the Sepang International Circuit.

Bringing together Raptor owners for an all-out experience across a specially designed course of gravel, mud, and stone, it was a showcase of what the Raptor was truly built for as well as a display of Ford’s pride its community. We tagged along, and as expected, once set loose in its natural element, the Raptor quickly revealed its true nature: part precision instrument, part berserker.

For the uninitiated, the Ford Ranger Raptor lineup includes two variants:

2.0-litre Bi-Turbo Diesel (210 PS / 500 Nm) – RM 248,888

3.0-litre V6 Twin-Turbo EcoBoost Petrol (397 PS / 583 Nm) – RM 262,888

While both share the same aggressive design and off-road prowess, we maintain that the 3.0-litre V6 EcoBoost really is the star of the show. It’s not just about raw power—though with 397 PS and 583 Nm of torque, there’s plenty of that. It’s about how that power is delivered. And besides, the 2.0-litre diesel, while gutsy and very competent, delivers a completely unaltered powertrain experience to literally every other Ranger sold in Malaysia.

Way more performance tech and development has gone into the twin-turbo petrol, a key highlight being its race-bred anti-lag system, which keeps the turbos spooled for up to three seconds after lifting off the throttle. This ensures immediate power response with effectively zero turbo lag—a crucial advantage when blasting through dirt tracks or tackling tricky terrain.

The engine is housed in a compacted graphite-iron cylinder block, a material 75% stronger and stiffer than conventional cast iron. This not only boosts durability but also improves thermal efficiency, allowing the Raptor to take on extreme conditions without breaking a sweat.

Built to Dominate: Suspension and Chassis

The Raptor’s Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks are a masterpiece of engineering, but one that’s easily overlooked. Infused with Teflon-based oil, they’re designed to adapt in real time, adjusting damping based on terrain and driving style. Meanwhile, the Fox Bottom-Out Control maximises damping in the final 25% of shock travel, protecting the truck from brutal landings after high-speed jumps. And it’s designed to take this punishment regularly, while also somehow endowing the Ranger Raptor with abnormally sharp dynamics while on road.

Reinforced chassis upgrades include: Strengthened C-pillars and cargo bed supports, watts rear linkage for improved stability, unique frames for the jounce bumper and rear suspension supports. Power is laid down through 285/70 R17 BF Goodrich KO3 tyres, designed to grip any surface, whether tarmac, sand, or knee-deep mud.

Master of Terrain: Drive Modes and Tech

The Raptor’s 4x4 electronic shift-on-the-fly system (ESOF) features an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case, allowing seamless transitions between 2WD, 4WD Auto, 4WD High, and 4WD Low. Complementing this is the Terrain Management System, which offers seven distinct drive modes:

Normal – Everyday driving

Sport – Sharper throttle response and gear shifts

Slippery – Enhanced traction for wet surfaces

Rock Crawl – Maximized torque for technical terrain

Sand – Prevents bogging down in soft sand

Mud/Ruts – Maintains momentum in deep, uneven mud

Baja Mode – High-speed off-road domination

Inside, the cabin balances rugged functionality with, dare we say, luxury. The sporty leather feature bright ‘Code Orange’ accents to match the rest of the interior but these seats also feature 10-way electronic adjustability in addition to plush padding for a blend of tight bolstering and comfort, a leather-wrapped steering wheel isn’t anything special, but a pair of highly tactile magnesium shift paddle shifters hide just behind them, reinforcing the impression that you’re in a serious bit of performance machinery.

The tech suite includes all the amenities of a premium car as well such as a12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-inch SYNC 4 touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and even an the same 8-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system we first saw/heard in the Ranger Platinum. Rounding things off it the inclusion of 7 airbags and Ford’s full suite of ADAS active safety features.

The Raptor Rev Experience: Unleashing the Beast

Here’s where we get to actually driving the Ranger Raptor and, hopefully, get to explore its true capabilities within the bounds of our own bravery and admittedly amateur skill. Set in the outer reaches of the Sepang F1 Circuit, the Raptor Rev event offered ourselves and owners alike the chance to push their trucks to the limit. The course featured a 4x4 obstacle trail, drifting sessions, water crossings, and the ultimate test—a Baja-style rally lap. Yes, it was fun, and a perfect stage to let this unique vehicle really shine.

1. Tackling the Obstacle Trail

A dense jungle trail, laden with deep ruts, steep inclines, and treacherous descents, provided the an ideal test for the Raptor’s ability to crawl over challenging terrain. Engaging 4L mode maximised torque, allowing the Raptor to find traction effortlessly over obstacles that would leave most trucks stranded.

The Trail Control system—essentially cruise control for off-roading—proved invaluable, allowing me to set a speed of 8 km/h while the truck managed acceleration and braking with pinpoint precision.

2. Drifting with a Two-Tonne Beast

With 2WD mode activated and traction control disengaged and the rear differential locked as per instructions, it was time to slide. The muddy figure-eight course became a playground as the rear tires fought for grip. Each flick of the steering sent the Raptor into controlled slides, while the twin-turbo V6 shouted like an annoyed banshee.

The surface was dampened by the rain that poured on the previous evening, leaving us under the impression that we would’ve had more sideways fun with both axles putting power down. With everything pumped to the rear and with so little weight pushing down on that trailing end, most of us ended up spinning instead of in a controlled power slide.

3. The Jump Test

Next up, a short runway led to a dirt ramp, and the instructions were simple: full throttle, no lifting off until airborne. Despite its hefty 2,423 kg weight, the Raptor launched into the air with ease before the Fox suspension absorbed the impact so smoothly and with such poise that it felt like landing on a cloud rather than solid, if muddy, ground.

4. The Baja Experience: Adrenaline Double Shot

Here’s the true highlight of the day, a 1.5 km dirt circuit full of long stretches, sharp bends, and changes in elevation. This was the rally-style driving petrolheads dream of being able to try in real life, but years of preparing at the controller playing Colin McRae Rally or Dirt be prove to be of litle use.

Powering out of corners, sliding through mud, and hammering the throttle down dirt straights beyond highway speeds, the Raptor felt unstoppable. Even at full tilt, it remained incredibly composed, the suspension working overtime to keep everything planted.

On my second lap, I pushed even harder, and the Raptor responded without hesitation. The sheer confidence it instills is breathtaking—it’s as if the truck dares you to go faster, take bigger jumps, and push your limits further. I would soon discover the edges of my driving far quicker than I would grasp the Ranger Raptor’s limits.

The Verdict: A Future Icon

In a world where cars are increasingly designed to fit marketing studies and focus groups, the Ford Ranger Raptor stands apart. It’s built not for mass appeal, but for those who crave unfiltered driving joy. It’s a throwback to an era when cars had character, but with all the modern engineering to back it up.

I can’t think of another car as talented as this, that puts as big a smile on my face as this, with this breadth of ability for the same money. It handles well, is very fun to drive on the road, very playful, superb at handling the off-road stuff, as I found out when I reviewed it on video back in January.

Plus it sounds amazing, is really quick regardless of terrain, and I think even looks fantastic. It’s genuinely the most fun I’ve had with a car this year so far, reinforcing my week with the Ranger Raptor V6 for review. If I had RM260k, I’d probably turn down a lot of other cars, and happily so, for this.

The phrase 'they don't make 'em like this anymore' can apply to a huge majority of the car industry, but this is the exception. You'd need to spend irresponsible levels of money on something Italian and/or mid-engined for the kind of adrenaline shot on four wheels the Ranger Raptor V6 delivers, and can deliver on the daily, which makes its asking price of RM260k seem like a real steal.

With any luck, Ford will host another Raptor Rev event next year as well!