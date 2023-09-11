A summary of what went down last week in the Malaysian automotive scene. Here's what you may have missed

Here's a recap of everything that went down last week in the Malaysia's automotive scene

Last week turned out to be a really busy week in the automotive industry in Malaysia. We've had seen announcements, launchings, unwanted price revisions, vehicle reviews and many more. Lets recap what went down!

News 1:

Mazda's price revision for the 2023 CX-30 CKD

Last week, Bermaz Motors dropped a news no one asked for. They decided to give the 2023 Mazda CX-30 CKD a little makeover in the pricing department - A price hike of approximately RM 3.3k, making the new starting price - RM 131k. Despite the hiked-up price, this CKD version still offers a 13% discount compared to its CBU cousins.

Here's the revised prices:

2.0G 2WD Standard - Old price: 128,109 New price: 131,409

2.0G 2WD High - Old price: 136,109 New Price: 139,409

2.0G 2WD High+ - Old price: 146,109 New price: 149,409

2.0G 2WD High+ Premium - Old price: 156,109 New price: 159,409

Prices are OTR excluding insurance and accessories (Peninsula Malaysia).

News 2:

The Rolls-Royce Spectre in Malaysia from RM 2 million - tax-free till December 2025

Rolls-Royce has introduced its first all-electric model, the Spectre, in Malaysia with a starting price of RM 2 million. The Spectre boasts impressive specs, including 585 PS, 900 Nm of torque, and a range of about 520 km. Notably, being a battery electric vehicle, it's exempted from taxes in Malaysia until the end of 2025.

Orders for the Spectre are already in high demand, with deliveries stretching into 2024, reflecting the growing interest in luxury electric cars in the region. Additionally, 24/7 regional flying doctors are available for any unexpected issues with the Spectre. Oh baby, the Spectre sure promises an electrifying ride..

News 3:

First in ASEAN, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia launched a new agency model - one best price for any model

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has unveiled its pioneering "Retail of the Future" agency model, proudly making Malaysia the first in Southeast Asia and the 10th country to adopt this approach. This innovative model offers customers a consistent and competitive purchasing experience, introducing a 'one best price' policy across all Mercedes-Benz models, regardless of the chosen retail partner or online showroom. This shift eliminates pricing disparities between different outlets, enhancing convenience and transparency for buyers. Under the agency model, sealers, which will now be referred to as retail partners, will maintain their role as experts and brand representatives, ensuring a premium experience for customers throughout the entire ownership journey.

Mercedes-Benz's new agency model eliminates the need to haggle for the lowest prices, and going to different outlets to get a particular colour, as customers can now access the nationwide stock.

News 4:

Nissan unveils updated 3S flagship centre in PJ with new corporate image

Nissan has unveiled its revamped flagship centre at Jalan Kemajuan in Petaling Jaya, now adhering to the latest Nissan Retail Concept (NRC-NEXT. Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) invested RM 4 million to bring the centre up to modern Nissan standards, complete with striking features including the sleek new Nissan logo, reflecting the brand's updated corporate identity. The 43,000-square-foot centre, inaugurated on August 10, 2023, by Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., introduces an enhanced customer experience from browsing the showroom to vehicle ownership, aligning with Nissan's long-term vision of empowering mobility and sustainability.

The redesigned flagship store offers a dynamic retail experience, featuring an impressive exterior and the capacity to display up to 8 models, with sales advisors on hand to assist customers with inquiries and test drives. The centre also houses a service area to offer immediate assistance to owners, a reception area for waiting customers, and dedicated service bays equipped with advanced facilities for general maintenance, air-conditioning, wheel alignment, and specialized EV repairs. With Nissan-certified technicians and a well-stocked spare parts warehouse, up to 100 vehicles can be serviced daily. The upgrades also include new vehicle delivery bays, EV chargers, a customer reception area, Wi-Fi connectivity, private discussion spaces, and a kids room for a comprehensive and comfortable customer experience. Talk about next level!

News 5:

2023 Nissan Navara Black Edition (D23) launched in Malaysia - 2 variants, from RM 135k

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has rolled out the "black" carpet for the 2023 Nissan Navara Black Edition in Malaysia, featuring a Navara Pro4X-inspired design with enhancements and accessories for the V and VL variants. This special edition introduces sleek gloss black elements, including a new front grille cladding, door mirror covers, and overfenders - extending also to the alloy wheels, giving the Navara a striking appearance. Prices start at RM 134,800 for the V variant and RM 146,900 for the VL variant. While ETCM offers the Black Edition package for free - which is valued at up to RM 14,700.

Under the hood, both the Navara V and VL variants are powered by the YD25 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, delivering 190PS and 450Nm of torque. This is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission, offering a manual mode gear selection option. Safety features include six airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist. Both variants also include Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Nissan’s Intelligent Driver Alertness. The VL variant adds advanced features like a 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist, providing a great safety package for drivers.

News 6:

2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift CKD open for booking in Malaysia, from RM 599k - with super crazy features and enhanced specs

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne, now locally assembled in Kulim, Malaysia, is open for bookings starting at RM 599,999. This facelifted version comes with enhanced standard features for the Malaysian market, including Adaptive Cruise Control, soft-close doors, and the Sport Chrono Package. Inside, it boasts 14-way electric comfort seats with a memory package, embossed Porsche crest on front headrests, and electric roll-up sun blinds for rear windows. The car also receives upgrades like Matrix LED headlights, Porsche Active Suspension Management, Power Steering Plus, 20-inch Cayenne Design wheels, Front and Rear Park Assist with Surround View, Bose Surround Sound System, and a smartphone tray with 15 watts wireless charging. The Cayenne is equipped with a revised 3.0-litre V6 turbo engine producing 353 PS and 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic S gearbox. Phew, that's sick guys!

Buyers have many personalization options, including wheel designs and rear seat entertainment systems. Bookings and configurations can be made at mycayenne.online, and the first 250 orders will receive matching painted vehicle keys based on the exterior color. Deliveries for the locally assembled 2024 Porsche Cayenne are set to begin by the end of 2023.

News 7:

Proton has sold more than 100k cars as of August 2023, a month earlier than in 2022

In local news, Proton has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 100,000 unit sales mark in August 2023, a month earlier than in 2022. The total sales for the first eight months of 2023 reached 104,602 units, representing a 19.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Proton's market share for August is estimated to be 18.8 percent, with a year-to-date market share of 20.8 percent.

The Proton Saga, Proton X50, and Proton X70 continue to perform well, contributing to the brand's strong sales figures. Proton anticipates a 12.2 percent growth in overall volume for 2023, which could lead to approximately 158,000 unit sales by the end of the year. Time will tell if Proton succeeds in crossing the 158k units mark.

News 8:

Shorter waiting period for Toyota and Perodua as backlogged orders ease in Aug 2023

Another news about our second national brand, Perodua - The backlog for orders of Perodua and Toyota vehicles in Malaysia has reduced, signaling a shorter waiting period for buyers. In August 2023, Perodua's backlog stands at 155,000 units, down from 220,000 in February, while Toyota's backlog is at 40,000 units, compared to 50,000 in February. This reduction is attributed to earlier new car launches.

Despite facing challenges like higher labor costs and parts prices, both Perodua and Toyota experienced sales growth in the first half of 2023. Perodua's sales increased by 13.6% compared to the same period last year, while Toyota saw a 6% growth. UMW Holdings, which oversees both brands, must defenitely be optimistic about achieving their sales targets for 2023.

News 9:

Review: 2023 Mercedes-Benz A200 sedan (V177) facelift; Less is more proves to be the right recipe

We have reviewed the facelifted 2023 Mercedes-Benz A200 sedan. It is a refined blend of sophistication and performance. With a price tag of RM 238,888, it faces stiff competition, especially from the BMW 2 Series. The tweaks in this update leans more towards enhancing comfort without compromising its dynamic capabilities.

One of the most noticeable changes is the downsized wheels - now sporting 17-inches. This shift results in a more comfortable ride, greatly improving its ability to absorb bumps and ensuring a stable drive, even at high speed. Under the hood, the A200 maintains its trusty 1.3-liter turbocharged engine, delivering a hearty 163 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It's a powertrain that suits a wide range of driving situations, although the shifts from the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission could be sharper.

The introduction of the NTG 7 Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) OS is a notable upgrade, providing a snappy infotainment system. While the touchpad has been replaced with a flat tray, and the steering wheel controls might take a bit of getting used to, the A200 still offers a seamless in-car experience. In summary, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz A200 sedan strikes an impressive balance between family-friendly practicality and spirited driving, making it a standout choice in the luxury entry-level sedan category.

News 10:

Review: 2023 VW Arteon IQ.Drive - Now on par with rivals?

The 2023 Volkswagen Arteon, with its elegant design and powerful performance, makes a strong case in the premium sedan segment. While the addition of VW’s IQ.Drive ADAS suite brings it in line with its competitors, it also come at a notable premium, pushing the Arteon's price over the RM 300k mark. The car maintains its 2.0-litre TSI engine delivering 280 PS and 350 Nm of torque, offering a swift and surefooted drive. With its combination of power, acceleration, and spacious interior, the Arteon competes with the BMW 330i and Mercedes-Benz C300.

Despite the inclusion of VW’s IQ.Drive ADAS suite, the 2023 Arteon impresses primarily due to its exceptional driving experience and unique charm. The car’s performance, combined with its comfortable ride, sets it apart in the segment. However, the decision to add the IQ.Drive features, while aligning it with rivals, didn't impress because the execution of its user interface leaves much to be desired.