ACC: Can you go hands-free? Let's find out!

Lemme talk to ya.



In the modern automotive world, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is a popular feature. It used to be reserved for only luxury vehicles but can now be found in more cheaper models like Perodua Ativa, Proton X50, and Honda City. With the school holiday and you having made plans for the family, it's crucial to know what exactly is ACC, what it's capable of and what not to do before you hit the road.



What is ACC:



ACC is like a smart driving helper in some cars. It can do more than regular cruise control, which just keeps your speed steady on highways. With ACC, the car can slow down or speed up to match the car in front. It adjusts your speed to keep you safe and comfortable. While ACC maintains speed, it also manages braking. Some versions in certain models even offer a Stop & Go function, allowing the car to come to a full stop and resume driving according to the traffic.



Staying alert and being in control:



Remember, ACC is there to assist, not replace your driving skills. You must always be in control. Eyes on the road at all times. Sometimes, our reflexes could be faster than the ACC's, so we must always give full attention even when ACC is active. It could help avoid tragedies.



ACC's challenges:



ACC faces some problems during bad weather, thunder storms and curvy roads. So, you must always be aware of the surroundings and keep your eyes on the road at all times (I cannot stress that enough).



ACC's limitations:



ACC relies on cameras and sensors, but it struggles to predict certain obstacles on the road like, when accident occurs, roadworks and mat motors cutting corners like there's a freaking moto GP championship going on during peak hours. It can't predict these stuffs while humans can, because we have memories, experience and logic.



Leverage your instincts and skills:



Your human instincts and quick reflexes are essential when it comes to spotting irregular activities on the road that smart computers might miss. With your driving experience, you can detect unusual behaviors in cars ahead and anticipate obstacles on the road – abilities that ACC can't replicate. Also, your ability to predict and respond to situations before they unfold is a remarkable advantage. Unlike ACC, your common sense will guide you to brake for a child darting across the road or slow down after an accident just occured. While Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) act as extra set of eyes for you, it's important to remember that they're there to enhance your driving, not replace your skills. ADAS, including ACC, provide great aid, but honing your driving skills is crucial for your safety as well as others.



Know your car's ACC specs:



Different cars have different ACC features - so, ACC have different operating range and limitations.



The owner's manual:



Nobody reads the manual. But did you know? Manufacturers actually explain in more details about the ACC and it's dos & don'ts. You'd know that if you had read it! - read the manual, please.



Talking about manuals - to summarize the cautions, the owner’s manual says:



1. Remember, you're the one in charge of driving, not the car - even with ACC on.

2. ACC is like your driving buddy on clear and sunny days. It might not work as well when it rains or night time.

3. While ACC is pretty smart, it can sometimes miss smaller things like bicycles or cones. So, it's still important to keep an eye out for the small objects on the road.

4. ACC works well on straight highways, but when it comes to twisty, curvy roads, it might not perform as well. So, keep that in mind.

5. ACC might not catch toll barriers or things that are stationary. It's more focused on moving vehicles, pedestrians, and animals. So, it can't see everything.

6. Going up or down hills can mess with ACC's ability to see the road ahead. So, on hilly terrains, be prepared to take over.

7. ACC might not always notice big vehicles if they kind of blend in with the background. So, don't assume it's got everything covered. Why? Because, nothing's perfect - even ACC.

8. ACC uses the road lines to stay on track. If the lines suddenly disappear or change, it can confuse the system. Always be ready to step in.



Different car makers have different names for ACC. For instance, Perodua calls it Smart Drive Assist, Toyota calls it Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) or Adaptive Cruise Control depending on the model., Honda offers Sensing (ACC with Low Speed Follow), Subaru has EyeSight, and Volvo goes with Pilot Assist. But they all give pretty much the same advice in their manuals.



ACC in a nutshell is a luxury and a helping hand but you can forsee certain things it can't and you can respond faster that it can- at times. Familiarize yourself with ACC's limits, and remember that it's not just your safety that's at stake - others are too. So, be responsible and act mature and eyes on the road at all times. Safe driving my peeps and happy holidays.



Peace out!

