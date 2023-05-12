Activists storm Volkswagen meeting, chairman almost got caked

A group of activists stormed Volkswagen's annual meeting in Berlin, Germany to stage a protest against a number of concerning issues.

Those who managed to make their way into the hall of the meeting created a chaotic scene where it involved cake throwing to a number of top guys in the Volkswagen Group, including Porsche SE's chairman, Wolfgang Porsche, and VW Group chairman, Hans Dieter Poetsch.

There was even a topless protester with the words "Dirty Money" written on her back which caused another scene during the VW's Group boss speech, Oliver Blume. The highlight of this peculiar event was to expose Volkswagen's alleged ignorance of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China. Signs held by the protestors read, "End Uyghur Forced Labour".

*Image credit: NY Post

In defense, Volkswagen has repeatedly denied all allegations against of any human rights misconduct and highlights the Group's collaboration with SAIC Motor in Xinjiang where both parties agreed to zero tolerance for human rights abuses.

Like most recent protests, climate change activists were also present to the point where traffic was obstructed outside of the vicinity in an effort to urge VW to ramp up its efforts to reduce carbon emissions. One thing is for sure, this year's meeting was certainly an interesting one for VW.