After a great 2024, Perodua plans to go harder in 2025, doubles capital expenditure to RM1.6 billion

Perodua achieved a record-breaking performance in 2024, surpassing its targets across multiple segments, registering 358,100 vehicles (an 8.4% increase from 2023) while production volume rose by 7.2% to 368,100 units.

Market share grew to 43.8%, extending Perodua’s leadership in Malaysia’s automotive sector by sheer volume, while service intake also expanded by 10.6% to 3.44 million units, reflecting strong customer demand for after-sales services.

“These investments will consolidate manufacturing capacity, strengthen our vendor network, elevate service quality and productivity, and reinforce R&D product planning and new model development,” said Perodua President and CEO, Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Going forward, there’s even more in store for the company with Perodua earmarking RM1.6 billion in capital expenditure for 2025, more than doubling the RM797.5 million invested in 2024. Key focus areas include enhancing plant infrastructure, increasing stamping capacity, new model development, tooling, consolidating manufacturing capacity, improve vendor capabilities, and solidify its research and development (R&D) initiatives to strengthen self-reliance.

While 2024 saw record production numbers, 2025 will mark a transitional phase as Perodua refines its operational efficiency. As such, production is projected to decrease by 4.9% to 350,000 units with vehicle registrations estimated at 345,000 units, a 3.7% drop from 2024. This strategic slowdown will enable the company to focus on long-term sustainability and adaptation to evolving automotive trends.

Despite the slowdown, demand for Perodua vehicles remains robust, with an outstanding booking of 68,000 units, of which 28,000 have received letters of undertaking but are awaiting stock availability. Perodua remains committed to prioritising deliveries while maintaining its high standards of quality and safety.

The company also continues to play a vital - even outsized - role in Malaysia’s automotive ecosystem, with an estimated RM10.8 billion earmarked for local component purchases from Malaysian vendors.

“In addition to acquiring auto components, we are collaborating closely with the government to enhance our vendors’ and dealers’ capabilities to remain competitive,” Dato’ Sri Zainal said, alongside highlighting efforts to incorporate Industry 4.0 technologies to maximise operational efficiency, along with training and support initiatives for sustainable growth.

“The year 2025 will be an exciting time as we prepare for industry shifts. We believe that once these changes are in place, Perodua will further solidify its leadership in Malaysia and the region,” he concluded.