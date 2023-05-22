Air tickets to Sabah, S'wak for Kaamatan, Gawai not exceeding RM300, says Transport Minister

The government has announced that they will be subsidising airline tickets to help those who are travelling back home for the Kaamatan and Gawai Dayak holidays.

As usual, just as we are about to approach a festive period, talks about pricing for airline tickets hit the news.

This is time, it's to do with the Kaamatan and Gawai Dayak annual festival, where the Transport Ministry is saying that they are helping to facilitate a cut-price deal for tickets for Sabahans and Sarawakians to lighten the burden for those who want to return to their hometowns.

According to The Star, the price of one-way air tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak will not exceed RM300 from the 20th of May. As reported by the daily, Transport Minister, Anthony Loke said the discounted rates is part of the ministry's pilot project, which will only be applied in the three days leading to the Kaamatan and Gawai festivals.

"Flight ticket prices from Peninsula Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak will be lower and not more than RM300 starting Saturday midnight," he said.

Loke also said the government had decided to subsidies the tickets to help with the travelling and ease their burdens. Apparently, the government will bear the cost of between RM5.8mil and RM11.4mil for the tickets.

The flight tickets will be available for all airline companies flying to Sabah and Sarawak, including AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air and MYairline.