Honda HR-V too common? Check out the new 2023 Mitsubishi Xforce compact SUV

Mitsubishi Motors has finally debuted its all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Xforce compact SUV in Indonesia.

Making its first-ever global appearance at the 30th Gaikindo Indonesia Auto Show, the Xforce will be scheduled to launch in Indonesia first followed by other markets in the ASEAN countries as well as South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Why Indonesia? Because the all-new Xforce compact SUV will be built at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia.

The five-seater compact SUV is designed based on the 'Silky & Solid' concept for both the exterior as well as interior resulting in a modern-looking and stylish yet powerful SUV with a huge dose of practicality to match.

From the front, the new Mitsubishi Xforce grabs the attention of onlookers thanks to the evolved Dynamic Shield front face with prominent-looking bumpers that are portrayed to protect the front grille. They are then flanked by a couple of L-shaped LED DRLs with slitted accents that resulted in the iconic T-shape luminance.

More muscular accents can be seen from the side via the front and rear sculpted fender flares to enhance the Xforce's sense of agility. Riding on a set of 18-inch wheels, it also offers a top-class ground clearance of 222mm to tackle rough roads with greater peace of mind (also contributed via its tuned suspension package for enhanced comfort).

Rounding things off at the rear with strength and dynamism in mind, the Xforce also comes with the same T-shaped LED taillights as the front to compliment an SUV look that is both wide and stable.

Step inside the cabin and you're welcomed with the Horizontal Axis concept instrument panel that runs all the way to the door trim which is said to offer greater visibility for the driver, even when driving on rough terrain.

Padding for the instrument panel is also wrapped using mélange fabric (a first for Mitsubishi) which not only provides continuous coverage thanks to its design, but also offers a greater sense of sophistication and comfort that's also resistant to stains.

For the rest of the occupants in the Xforce, they can not only enjoy the roomy interior space but also the large display panel contains the 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the eight-inch digital driver display for a more 'cutting-edge' look and feel.

Other highlights include the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium audio system which comprises eight speakers thanks was designed and tuned to provide the best of sound qualities with four selectable sound types - Lively, Signature, Powerful, and Relaxing.

As for firepower, the 2023 Mitsubishi Xforce is fitted with a 1.5-litre DOHC 16-valve MIVEC engine that produces 103hp (77kW) and 141Nm of torque powering the front-wheel-drive system via a high-efficiency CVT transmission.

Tuned to provide maximum fuel efficiency, the setup in the Mitsubishi Xforce also allows it to tackle more difficult driving scenarios like hill climbs. There are four different driving modes to choose from, including 'Wet', which is a first for Mitsubishi.

Mitsubishi also integrated the Xforce with the Active Yaw Control (AYC) that adjusts drive force between the front left and right wheels for better control and feel while driving in all sorts of road conditions.

As for safety, the 2023 Mitsubishi Xforce comes with:

Six SRS airbags

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)

Automatic High Beam (AHB)

Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN)

Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist function (BSW/LCA)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) + more

No news on price, specs, and availability yet. Stay tuned for more info.