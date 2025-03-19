All-new flagship Volvos now open for booking

Volvo Car Malaysia just announced that the Volvo EX90 and XC90 facelift is now open for booking in Malaysia. Both cars carry an estimated price tag of RM450,000.

The EX90, Volvo’s first ever 7-seater electric vehicle, is positioned as Volvo’s flagship EV. Key specs are as follows –

Twin Motor:

- 402 hp

- 770 Nm

- 111 kWh Battery

- 600 km range

- 0-100 km/h 5.9 sec

- AWD

Twin Motor Performance:

- 510 hp

- 910 Nm

- 111 kWh Battery

- 590 km range

- 0-100 km/h 4.9 sec

- AWD

- Roof mounted LiDAR sensor

- 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system

Read the full details of the EX90 in Malaysia here.

The XC90 still rocks a familiar design but has been updated with a new front facia, updated contours, and rims. Most notable changes have been made inside of the car with a new infotainment system packed with technology to rival offerings from competing brands. Heres a quick recap on the new facelifted XC90 –

- 455 hp (engine and electric motor combined)

- 709 Nm

- 18.8 kWh Battery

- 71 km range (with electric power only)

- 0-100 km/h 5.4 sec

- AWD

Read the full details of the XC90 facelift in Malaysia here.

Both models are estimated to be priced around RM450,000 with details and vehicle specifications to be revealed soon.

“With the imminent introduction of the Volvo EX90 and new XC90 for Malaysia, we are making good progress towards our global ambitions of 90 to 100 percent electrified car sales before the end of the decade, Last year, our BEW and PHEC models already made up more than 80 percent of our sales.” said Christ Wailes, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia.

He then added “The EX90 is a compelling addition to our current BEW portfolio of compact SUVs as it represents an option for owners who require more space, luxury, comfort and technology in a powerful, fully electric package. The EX90 complements the new facelifted XC90 as the best of Volvo with our unwavering focus on safety to give you the freedom to move,”.

With the current generation of XC90 coming to its 10th year of production, do you think Volvo has what it takes to compete with its luxury rivals with these updates?