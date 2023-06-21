All-new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire launched in Japan - From RM176k

Toyota Motor Corporation has officially launched the all-new 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire for the Japanese market.

The fourth-generation models now come in two versions - petrol-powered ICE and HEV (hybrid electric vehicle). Going into the future, a PHEV version will also be introduced as part of the company's plan toward carbon neutrality.

To elevate both the Alphard and Vellfire, Toyota's development team went with the 'the joy of comfortably mobility' route in a bid to create a space for all passengers can enjoy and appreciate thanks to the TNGA platform (GA-K).

Apart from cabin space, the all-new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire platforms have been redesigned from the ground up from different aspects such as performance, vibration and noise reductions, fuel economy, driving dynamics, design, and more.

Toyota paid close attention to the size constraints of standard automated parking systems to ensure that both of them are optimal in terms of size as well as interior cabin space. Within those limits, Toyota went with the "Forceful x IMPACT LUXURY" design theme to exude a more powerful presence on the road.

For most Alphard and Vellfire owners and enthusiasts, the business end comes from within. By modifying the driving position, they've managed to expand the spaces between the second and third-row seats by 5mm and 10mm respectively. It may not be much, but even a little expansion within a vehicle's cabin can carry a big and positive spacious effect.

Both models now feature the Super-Long Overhead Console for enhanced convenience when it comes to operating interior equipment like lighting, assorted switches, and air conditioning vents concentrated in the middle of the ceiling.

Other highlights include Universal Steps on both sides of the sliding doors, long assist grips on the C pillars, a moonroof with independent shades for the left and right-hand sides, pull-down side sunshades, and more.

Going straight to firepower, the 2023 Toyota Alphard is offered in two different grades (Z and Executive Lounge) and also two different powertrains (2.5-litre petrol engine 2AR-FE and a 2.5-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System A25A-FXS).

The 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain, in particular, offers a maximum power output of 250PS with a fuel economy rating of around 16.5km/litre for the E-Four variants and 17.5km/litre for the 2WD versions.

The same hybrid powertrain can be found in the Vellfire, but it also gets the exclusive 2.4-liter Turbo engine (T24A-FTS) with Direct Shift-8AT with 279PS and 430Nm of torque that is said to produce more torque at low engine speeds and shortened accelerator pedal compared to the previous 3.5-litre V6 engine.

For pricing, the fourth-generation Alphard is priced from 5,400,000 yen to 8,720,000 yen (around RM176k to RM285k). As for the Vellfire, that is priced from 6,550,000 yen to 8,920,000 yen (around RM214k to 292k).