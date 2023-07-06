All-new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire open for booking - est from RM438,000

UMW Toyota Motor has confirmed that the all-new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire will be coming to Malaysia and are available for booking.

Locally, UMW Toyota Motor will offer two variants: the Toyota Alphard 2.4T Executive Lounge and the Toyota Vellfire 2.5. These models boast upgraded powertrains and advanced luxury features, ensuring a more refined and sophisticated driving experience.

The Alphard 2.4T Executive Lounge is equipped with the all-new 2.4L 16-valve DOHC Turbocharger engine. Combined with a Direct Shift 8-speed Automatic transmission featuring Sequential and Paddle Shifters, this new MPV is said to deliver enhanced torque and powerful acceleration.

On the other hand, the latest Vellfire comes with a 7-speed Super CVT-i transmission that incorporates the Sports Sequential Shiftmatic technology. It also features a Front Performance Brace that optimises power transmission, ensuring smooth acceleration, exceptional handling, and excellent stability performance.

Both the Alphard and Vellfire showcase a sleek design highlighted by a distinctive grille and Full LED Lamps with Sequential Signal Lamps, enhancing visibility and presence on the road.

Inside the cabin, a sense of luxury has been maintained and even enhanced. The Alphard and Vellfire embrace luxurious leather and woodgrain elements, complemented by a fixed panoramic sunroof to replicate the ambiance one would normally associate with high-end hotels or private jets. Fancy schmancy.

The driver's area resembles that of a private jet cockpit, with mechanical switches and control buttons thoughtfully positioned for easy reach. The instrument panel boasts a high-quality design, featuring the 12.3" Full Color TFT digital combination meter and a new head-up display that offer sharper and clearer visuals in all lighting conditions.

The Alphard 2.4T Executive Lounge's rear first-row seats come with an exclusive seat massage function. UMW Toyota Motor introduces the world's first Hybrid Long Slide, allowing up to 480mm of adjustment for the first-row rear seats of the Alphard (power and manual) and Vellfire (manual only). Furthermore, the seats in both models feature an Anti-Vibration Structure, reducing the impact felt during the drive and providing a more comfortable journey, especially on uneven roads.

The Alphard and Vellfire prioritize safety with advanced Toyota Safety Sense technology. This includes enhanced features such as Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), newly featured Road Sign Assist (RSA), and Adaptive High-beam System (AHS). These systems provide peace of mind for drivers and passengers, ensuring a safe journey.

The Toyota Alphard and Vellfire will be available in four colors: Platinum White Pearl, Precious Metal, Precious Leo-Blond (Alphard only), and Black. As for pricing, the estimated figures stand at RM438,000 for the Vellfire and RM538,000 for the Alphard.