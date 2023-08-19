All the hottest cars will be at Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair, 1-3 September at Setia City Convention Centre!

Mark your calendars as Carlist.my’s signature event, the DRIVE Auto Fair, is back for 2023 - this time in its 5th instalment.

Happening between this 1st and 3rd of September from 10am to 8pm at Setia City Convention Centre (Hall 2), it promises a weekend of unbeatable deals and your chance to get up close with hottest cars on sale in Malaysia.

Gathered under one roof will be the best cars from no less than 11 brands, headlined by the excitingly futuristic electric vehicles from BMW, Kia, Smart, and Great Wall Motor (ORA).

Meanwhile, many are sure to appreciate the appearance of the WR-V, Honda’s newest and a hotly anticipated addition to their Malaysian line-up, as well as Proton’s headlining X90, the fiery Peugeot 2008 SE, as well as the versatile Mazda CX-8, Kia Sorento and spacious Carnival.

Other highlights on display will include the winner of the Asian Cross-Country Rally, the all-conquering Mitsubishi Triton in its full competition regalia as well as the limited run Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition.

Attractive prizes are also up for grabs with visitors standing a chance to take home a grand prize of up to RM4,000 just by placing a booking for their next car at DRIVE Auto Fair.

Our exhibitor partners are also bringing some unmissable deals from brands such as DDPAI, ENZO car mats, and Soundstream as well 70mai, who are respectively giving away their Anzuo Android infotainment systems and premium dashcams to lucky visitors.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover, compare, and even test drive some the hottest cars on sale today. DRIVE Auto Fair will also be hosting a wide selection of high quality pre-owned vehicles CARSOME if you’re looking for even more value.

Again, this is all happening at the 2023 Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair, 1st to 3rd September at the Setia City Convention Centre from 10am to 8pm. See you there!