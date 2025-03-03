Alongside strong hybrid sales, Honda Malaysia targets 83,000 cars, 10.6% market share for 2025

Honda Malaysia has solidified its position as the No.1 car brand in the Non-National Passenger Vehicle Segment for the 11th consecutive year, thanks to its impressive 2024 performance, achieving a total sales figure of 81,600 units leading it to secure a 10% market share, as revealed during a recent media gathering held by the Japanese automaker.

Honda's top-selling models, the HR-V, City, and CR-V all played a pivotal role in driving these remarkable sales figures. Together, they contributed 26%, 25%, and 14% to the company’s overall sales, respectively. Also notable is that the CR-V, HR-V, and Civic each secured the No.1 spot in their respective Non-National segments, further cementing Honda’s undeniable presence in the market.

One of the standout achievements for Honda Malaysia in 2024 was the success of its e:HEV hybrids available in variants of the City, City Hatchback, Civic, HR-V, and CR-V, which they say now accounts for nearly 30% of Malaysia’s total hybrid car sales.

This significant market traction highlights the company’s growing emphasis on sustainable and innovative vehicle solutions, responding to the increasing demand for hybrid powertrains in the country, something that is expected to escalate with the looming lift of blanket RON95 petrol subsidies that have kept it at RM2.05/litre for the past many years.

Emboldened, Honda Malaysia has set an ambitious target for 2025, aiming to sell 83,000 units and increase its market share to 10.6%, a goal is driven by the company’s strategic initiatives, including the launch of 3 new models for the year, starting with the new Civic facelift in January.

They have also revealed a bold new strategy to introduce more battery electric models into our market by 2027 with the commitment to launch 3 new EVs within the next 3 years, starting with the HR-V-based e:N1 that’s slated for a debut some time this year.