Amtel introduces Lokatag Pro - toll reader AND dashcam all in one!

Amtel has introduced Lokatag Pro, a groundbreaking 'Connected Toll Reader and Dashcam' here in Malaysia.

Initially launched in 2019 for toll payment convenience, Lokatag has evolved into something that is considered an all-inclusive device for your everyday driving needs.

The toll reader utilises infra-red technology from Efkon, supporting both traditional and new NFC TNG cards, allowing users to pass through SmartTAG lanes without stopping. This same tiny device also functions as a dashcam that captures high-quality video footage, enhancing safety and security.

If that's enough for you tech geeks, the Lokatag Pro also features an AI Voice prompt, delivering real-time updates on card balances and alerts in Bahasa Melayu, English, and Mandarin. This feature ensures that drivers remain focused on the road, contributing to overall safety.

Lokatag Pro also integrates an automotive-grade e-SIM and a range of connected services, including GPS tracking, real-time alerts, cloud remote control, and over-the-air updates. The built-in sensors and monitoring system enhance vehicle security by alerting users to suspicious activities and geo-tagging incidents in case one needs some video evidence to back it up.

To further enhance this next-level toll reader, the collaboration with Zurich Malaysia further enhances Lokatag Pro, streamlining motor insurance and takaful claims processes for Loka App users. "

For those who are interested, the Lokatag Pro is priced at RM1,799 and it is now available for pre-order on their website. All pre-orders will also qualify vehicle owners for complimentary car insurance (terms and conditions apply, of course).

For more information, head over to www.lokatag.com.