Another MotoGP Veteran To Retire In 2022

Yamaha RNF MotoGP Racing Team's Andrea Dovizioso will be retiring from MotoGP and the San Marino GP will be his last race.

This news has been confirmed by Yamaha Motor after the 36-year-old returned to the MotoGP grid last year under the Yamaha MotoGP program. After his home race next month, his role will be taken over by Yamaha's official test rider, Cal Crutchlow, for the rest of the season.

*Image credit: MotoGP

20 years of Grand Prix - Andrea 'Dovi' Dovizioso

His journey in the Grand Prix races started back in 2012 when he entered the 125cc category. It was in 2004 when he won his first world championship title (125cc class) onboard the Honda RS125R with the Scot Racing Team.

His premier class promotion began in 2008 when he was given the opportunity to pilot the Honda RC212V where he placed an impressive 5th overall, an impressive feat for the rookie at the time. His best MotoGP finish with the Repsol Honda Team was in 2011 when he completed the season in 3rd place, before jumping over to Yamaha for a year, and Ducati until the end of 2020.

*Image credit: MotoGP

Best Ducati MotoGP rider (2017-2019)

His involvement with Ducati since the start of 2013 was a bit rough where he only managed to win one premier class race until the end of 2016. His primetime started between 2017 and 2019 when he fought a very close championship battle with Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez.

Despite the advancements made to the Ducati Desmosedici GP factory bike during those years, he fell short of winning the title in these three years where he finished second from 2017 to 2019, but he did win a total of 14 races for the Italian manufacturer before taking short sabbatical leave in 2021.

*Image credit: MotoGP

Andrea Dovizioso comments about his retirement

According to the Italian, "Unfortunately, in recent years MotoGP has changed profoundly. The situation is very different since then: I have never felt comfortable with the bike, and I have not been able to make the most of its potential despite the precious and continuous help from the team and the whole of Yamaha."

"For all this and for their support, I thank Yamaha, the RNF Racing Team, WithU, and the other sponsors involved in the project. It didn't go as we hoped, but it was right to try. My adventure will end in Misano, but the relationship with all the people involved in this challenge will remain intact forever. Thank you all."