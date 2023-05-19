Anthony Loke proposes special number plates for EVs in Malaysia

Transport Minister, Anthony Loke wants special plates for EV users as he is looking to entice more buyers to adopt electric vehicles.

The United Kingdom has special number plates for electric vehicles (EVs). These special number plates help to identify and distinguish electric vehicles on the road. The unique design allows for easy recognition and raises awareness about the presence of electric vehicles.

Well, it seems our Transport Minister Anthony Loke wants the same feature for us in Malaysia and according to Malay Mail, he has asked the Road Transport Department to provide this added incentive for EV users here.

“I have also told the Road Transport Department to come up with some other incentive for EV users, such as e-plates for EVs; we can have special number plates for EVs, to differentiate EVs [from] other vehicles. These are the things we can help to encourage the adoption of EVs,” he said at the Green Mobility and Transport Forum recently.

What this special plates for EVs would mean is that perhaps, EV users will have number plates similar to those of the UK, where the special number plates for electric vehicles have a white background with black letterings with green markings on the side, making them distinct from the standard white background and black lettering on regular number plates.

The letter "EV" is also present on the left-hand side of the number plate, indicating that the vehicle is an electric vehicle.

According to Malay Mail, Loke also suggested the use of e-plates for EVs. "E-plates" typically refer to digital or electronic license plates. These license plates incorporate electronic displays instead of the traditional static plates made of metal or plastic. E-plates offer various features and functionalities that go beyond the capabilities of standard license plates.

The idea of special number plates for EV users, goes beyond its aesthetics as the special plates can help authorities and organizations to identify and provide incentives or benefits to electric vehicle owners. This may include access to preferential parking spaces, exemptions from certain charges or restrictions, or eligibility for specific incentives and grants related to electric vehicles.

