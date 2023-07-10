Anwar Ibrahim to meet Elon Musk for Investment talks in Malaysia

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that he will be meeting with Tesla's CEO Elon Musk next week. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss potential investment opportunities in Malaysia.

According to Utusan's report, the Prime Minister shared that Elon Musk has expressed interest in discussing the possibility of increasing his investments in the country.

Speaking at the Prime Minister's Address to the Negeri Sembilan Civil Servants event, he stated, "Elon Musk has requested a meeting with me next week to discuss his potential commitment to further investment in Malaysia."

Anwar emphasized the importance of managing the country's economic approach, focusing on increasing domestic investment and attracting foreign investment.

He highlighted recent meetings with Japanese investors who expressed interest in expanding their investments and the historically high levels of investment from China.

"This is crucial because without investment, unemployment will increase, the economy will not grow, and industries such as restaurants and hotels will be affected," Anwar added.

The meeting between Anwar Ibrahim and Elon Musk signifies Malaysia's efforts to attract more foreign investments and stimulate economic growth. The discussions hold the potential for significant developments in the country's investment landscape.