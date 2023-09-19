AP to be given to Sarawak to import 1,000 units of EVs, hydrogen vehicles with tax exemptions

The green energy ecosystem in Sarawak will be given another boost as Putrajaya has agreed to grant Approved Permit (AP) that allows the state to import electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) with tax exemption.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said these are the first incentives given to Sarawak from the federal government after briefing the federal cabinet and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kuching last week, Daily Express reported.

A total of 1,000 EVs and FCEVs will be imported to Sarawak under these initiatives. The details of the said vehicles are yet to be revealed, though the state government has ordered 38 units of Autonomous Rail Transit (ART) FCEVs as reported by media earlier this month.

Recent developments on the hydrogen economy front in the state involve plans to set up two new hydrogen plants in Bintulu Petchem Industrial Park by 2027 under projects dubbed as H2biscus and H2ornbill.

As for EV facilities, the first EV charging station with 180 kW DC fast charging capability has recently opened in Kuching under a joint collaboration between Sarawak Energy and Petronas' Gentari.

A prototype ART - developed in China by CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Co., Ltd. - underwent trial in August 2023 while two or three more units are expected to be received next year. The ART vehicle that utilises hydrogen fuel cell is part of the Sarawak Metro’s Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

Also, hydrogen fuel cell feeder buses undergoing trial in the capital city since January 2020 show good results and maintenance capabilities thus far. However, the arrival of new units has not been confirmed yet.

In January 2023, the state government received five units of Toyota Mirai FCEVs from UMWT.

