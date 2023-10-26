Armor All offers free car wash service in an ‘experiential journey’ until this weekend

Klang Valley folks are in for a treat as the car care expert, Armor All, is offering a free car wash service in an Armor All Experiential Journey event starting today and throughout the weekend in Damansara.

Various car care products from the Armor All lineups will be used in the free car wash service. Some of the products used in the washing, drying, and detailing stages include:

Step 1: Wash (exterior)

Armor All Wash & Wax

Armor All Wheel & Tire Cleaner

Armor All Glass Cleaner

Step 2: Drying

Armor All XL Microfibre Drying Towel

Armor All Microfibre Glass Cloth

Armor All Microfibre Cleaning Cloth

Step 3: Detailing (Interior)

Armor All Protectant

Armor All Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Armor All Disinfectant Cleaner

Armor All Leather Care

While waiting for your car to get sparkling clean, you can also browse through the range of products from Armor All and California Scents sold at amazing prices at the event. All Armor All products are formulated with convenience in mind and are very easy to use, allowing car owners to achieve professional-level results even when cleaning their rides at home.

If you like what you see and want more sparkle, you can also check out Armor All’s latest line of auto care products, the Extreme Shield™ +Ceramic series.

The new Extreme Shield™ + Ceramic series products are all formulated with hydrophobic +Ceramic technology that is dirt or water-repelling to help create an invisible protective barrier with long-lasting results for vehicles. The products offer enhanced protection for your vehicles against stains and UV rays, improved water beading that keeps vehicles cleaner for longer in between washes and long-lasting effects that help keep your cars looking the best for a longer time.

The latest series of car care products from Armor All are sold at retail prices as follow:

Extreme Shield™ + Ceramic Car Wash (520 ml) - RM 82.00

Extreme Shield™ + Ceramic Glass Treatment and Cleaner (500 ml) - RM 46.90

Extreme Shield™ + Ceramic Wheel Treatment and Cleaner (500 ml) - RM 71.90

Extreme Shield™ + Ceramic Spray Coating (500 ml) - RM 75.00

Those who wish to experience the performance of Armor All car care products at their free car wash event can head over to Desa Parkcity Carpark 3 (near Plaza Arkadia) starting today from 2 pm - 10 pm, and Friday to Sunday from 10 am - 10 pm.