Art of Speed Malaysia presents Off The Grid 2024, 23-25 Feb 2024

Art of Speed Malaysia (AOS), the largest automotive lifestyle event in Southeast Asia, will be expanding its wings with yet another event called Off The Grid 2024.

What started back in 2022 as a pocket event within the annual Art of Speed Malaysia gathering has evolved into its own standalone event which will take place at at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Serdang (MAEPS) from 23-25 February 2024.

Focusing more on outdoor lifestyles like camping, RVs, campervans, outdoor sports, fashion, exotic plants, and more, Off The Grid 2024 is set to highlight all of the major names, brands, and communities under one roof of Hall A at MAEPS Serdang.

A wide selection of major outdoor brands will be showcasing their goods and services such as Montanic Adventure Store, Anbot Store, CampGuru, Eiger Adventure, and many more when it comes to everything and anything related to the outdoors.

Other highlights include Brew Festa - a host of coffee brands, baristas, and enthusiasts showcasing their brewing skills, BBQ Showdown - hosted by MeatXpert Premium Butcher for all-day barbeque, exhibitions, and competitions related to grilled meats, and more.

Once you're juiced up with coffee and tummies filled with delicious grilled goodness, head over to Hall A where the entire family can participate in several activities such as Makers Jamboree, Pasor Dinda Ladies Market, Surf Skate, Roller Disko, Strider Cup, skimpool, reptile farm, exotic plants nursery, and music performances from Noh Hujan, Andy Flop Poppy, and many more.

For those who are interested, you can buy the entry passes online (CLICK HERE) priced at RM15 for a day pass or RM35 for the entire weekend. For walk-ins, it's going to be RM20 and RM50 respectively. Kids under 12 years old and OKU pass holders may enter free of charge.

Off The Grid 2024 (OTG 2024) is happening from 23-25 February 2024 at Hall A of Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Serdang (MAEPS), 10 am to 10 pm. You can also camp out at a couple of prepared grounds in conjunction with the event.