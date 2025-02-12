Asia’s first ever Bugatti Bolide owned by a Malaysian!

Bugatti Singapore announced the arrival of Asia’s first-ever Bugatti Bolide in a Facebook post last Saturday. However, this engineering marvel isn’t staying in Singapore—it’s headed to Malaysia. Based on the social media post (and numerous teasers) it is confirmed that the Bolide belongs to Malaysian car collector, JP Chin.

The Bolide will be Mr. Chin’s third Bugatti, joining his Chiron, which was his first, and the Divo, which is currently displayed in Bugatti Singapore’s showroom. With the Bolide now sitting menacingly in his showroom, it may be brought to the Sepang International Circuit to stretch its legs, as teased in an Instagram post a few months ago.

A quick recap on the insanity of this “car”: the Bolide is Bugatti’s attempt at creating a no-frills, track-only hypercar. Built on a similar platform to the Chiron, this beast boasts an astonishing 1,850 horsepower and 1,850 Nm of torque from its heavily modified 8.0L W16 quad-turbo engine.

Being track-focused, Bugatti went all-out on cut weight wherever possible, resulting in a quoted dry weight of just 1,240 kg—100 kg lighter than a Honda Civic (1,349 kg). This gives the Bolide an insane power-to-weight ratio of 1 hp for every 0.67 kg.

Packed with enough aerodynamics that makes it look like anything but a car, Bugatti claims the Bolide can lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a face-melting 5 minutes and 23 seconds. Imagine how fast it could go around the Sepang International Circuit!

From the pictures shared in Bugatti Singapore’s Facebook post, the Bolide is now stationed at the JPM Collection showroom in Kota Damansara. Will you be paying a visit to see this masterpiece in person?

