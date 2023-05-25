Aston Martin reveals the DB12, ironically, without a V12

Aston Martin has introduced the highly anticipated DB12, marking a significant milestone in the brand's history.

This new generation of the iconic DB lineage sets an unprecedented standard in the automotive industry by blending exhilarating performance, exceptional refinement, cutting-edge technology, and luxurious indulgence.

In other words, Aston Martin has 'redefined' the Grand Tourer (GT) category with the DB12, offering a driving experience that surpasses all expectations. Is it fair for them to call the DB12 a the world's first Super Tourer, though? Let's look at some numbers now, shall we?

The DB12 elevates Aston Martin's performance to new heights, boasting exceptional power and handling. Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 Twin-Turbo powertrain that produces 680PS and 800Nm of torque, the DB12 accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and is able to hit a top speed of 325km/h.

Some really fancy engineering stuff by Aston Martin has fine-tuned the chassis and incorporated the latest adaptive dampers, Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS), and an Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff), resulting in enhanced levels of agility and responsiveness on dynamic roads to pair with the very powerful twin-turbo V8. So far, so good.

The bolder front end showcases a larger radiator aperture, a re-shaped splitter, and LED headlights with a distinct Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) signature. The wider track, 21-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S rubbers, and iconic Aston Martin wings badge further enhance the DB12's athletic and powerful presence from the other angles.

Comfort and performance are the keys to the 'perfect' Super Tourer, and the DB12 hits those notes by balancing these two opposing aspects. They've even upped their game with the new Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) system and the five pre-defined drive modes that can be switched effortlessly using a rotary controller.

While the outside might look muscular and sporty to the point where Aston is confident enough to call it 'the sharpest DB ever' in terms of agility, the insides of the Aston Martin DB12 were designed to be spacious and ultra-fancy paired with a strong focus on the driver's needs.

The new integrated multi-screen system using 10.25-inch Pure Black high-resolution screens also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with ultra-responsive capacitive touch control. But don't worry, Aston still believes in physical switches for some of the DB12's controls.

For those with a quarter of a million dollars (expected price) to spend (around RM1.13 million when directly converted), the Aston Martin DB12 is set for its first few deliveries beginning in the third quarter of 2023. Talk about fancy and furious, eh?