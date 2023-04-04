Audi Malaysia recalls 2,767 vehicles for Takata airbag defects

PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has announced a voluntary recall for 2,767 Audi vehicles here in Malaysia.

The reason? Defective Takata airbags. Which Audi models? The recall covers the Audi A4 Sedan, A5 Sportback, A6 Sedan, Q5, and TT Coupe models that were manufactured from 2008 to 2017.

Affected customers are urged to contact the nearest Audi Centre to receive a complimentary inspection and replacement of the Takata airbag (if necessary) as soon as they can because the issue affecting these defective Takata airbags is nothing small.

It's not a new issue but a major one that has seen major recall programs being done around the globe by several brands and manufacturers that use the Takata airbag system in their model offerings.

The gas generator housing used within the airbag to deploy the airbags in case of emergencies can potentially cause small metal parts to become dislodged from the housing when the airbags are deployed.

According to Erik Winter, Managing Director of PHSAM, "At Audi, safety is paramount, and this will continue to be one of the distinguishing factors in our on-going efforts to improve aftersales service. We recognise that the top reasons customers choose Audi are for its performance and safety features - and it is a high standard we will continue to uphold responsibly."

"Although we have determined the number of vehicles for this recall, it's possible that not all of them will need replacement parts. We want to encourage customers to get their vehicles inspected at our service centres for better peace of mind," added Erik.