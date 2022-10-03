Audi Malaysia's #ReadyToDrive Initiative Saves You 20% On Servicing And Parts

Audi Malaysia announces their #ReadyToDrive initiative, which gives Audi owners an opportunity to take advantage of a value-for-money service package.

PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), the official distributor of the Audi brand in the country has announced its #ReadyToDrive initiative, which helps Audi owners in Malaysia to stay safe as well as have a peace of mind.

Campaign runs from 1 October - 31 December 2022

The #ReadyToDrive campaign which runs from 1 October to 31 December 2022 offers Audi owners value in a comprehensive package which includes:

⦁ Complimentary 30-point vehicle condition check for owners who have not visited an Audi Centre in the past 12 months

⦁ Complimentary pickup and delivery service

⦁ 20% savings on Audi Service and selected wear and tear parts

⦁ 20% savings on Audi Batteries

Deenan Nadar, Aftersales Director of PHSAM said that “Customer satisfaction is very important to them. "As such, we are levelling up our efforts across the board as we want to ensure Audis are running at their best, always."

“This will be a period of peak drives with more cars on the road, road trips and possibly hazard drives with unexpected heavy rains, floods or thunderstorms - and we want to enable Audi owners to have pleasant journeys with peace of mind,” said Deenan.

Quality improvements for aftersales services

In strengthening the quality of aftersales service, technicians at Audi Centres across the country have been undergoing regular upskilling and assessments to improve their service level performance.

Audi Centres also offer comfort and convenience at a customer lounge, which is also equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi. The Centres are fully sanitised and constantly monitored to ensure that maximum hygiene is always maintained.

This marks the first aftersales initiative by PHSAM since representing the Audi brand for wholesale, marketing and aftersales in Malaysia in July 2022.