Bali mayor wants to ban motorbike rentals after tourist misbehaviour

Bali is looking into the possibility of banning motorcycle rentals for tourists following a number of violations and incidents.

Wayan Koster, the Governor of Bali, stated that this new rule will most likely be imposed in 2023 but it's specifically for motorcycle rentals and not cars. Will this put a dent in the motorcycle rental business on the beautiful island?

According to Wayan, "As tourists, (you should) act as tourists, using the vehicles prepared by travel agents, instead of roaming around with motorbikes, without wearing T-shirts and clothes, with no helmets, violating (traffic rules), and even without a licence."

“Further study is needed, we will then correct the wrongs. All this time, seeing the riders that I have observed on the ground, they can rent without having a licence, which then leads to troubles," added Tjok Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati, Bali's Deputy Governor.

Over 6.2 million foreign visitors were reported to enter Bali in 2019 and looking at this number alone, tourism plays a major part in sustaining the lives and businesses of those living on the island. With that being said, a lot of locals have complained regarding the misdemeanours of tourists riding around town on rental bikes.

There have been many instances in the past of tourists riding around without valid licences, protective gear (helmet), and accidents that have resulted in serious injuries and even deaths (some due to riding drunk).

Koster also added that a majority of these offenders hailed from Russia and Ukraine. A request for the government to cancel the visa-on-arrival policy for tourists from these countries is currently being looked into, but this is yet to be decided as it involves a big hurdle in the law and human rights ministry.