Be dazzled by the ORA Good Cat, the GWM Cannon, and more at the Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair 2023!

ORA Good Cat stormed the local scene as one of the initial electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia's compact car category, encompassing all the fundamental qualities that resonate with Malaysian drivers interested in zero emissions motoring. And of course it's be one of the main attractions at the Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair 2023.

In case you haven't hear, the Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair 2023 is happening this weekend from September 1st to 3rd at the Setia City Convention Centre. There, all the most exciting cars on sale in Malaysia will be there alongside fanstastic deals, offers, acitivities, and more!

The ORA Good Cat presents exceptional value, enjoyable urban driving experiences, swift adaptability, and an impressive range, setting it apart from other entry-level EVs. In essence, it emerges as the most accessible EV option, delivering a user experience akin to that of a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.

Unlike upscale electric cars from renowned brands like BMW, Porsche, or Tesla, the ORA Good Cat is within financial reach for many Malaysians. This accessibility factor is predicted to expedite the adoption of EVs and the expansion of charging infrastructure across the nation and expedite the transition of more Malaysians into larger scale adoption of EVs.

GWM, the automaker behind the ORA brand, is now making it more tempting than ever to own your very own Good Cat with new, exciting deals coming to visitors of the Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair, and beyond.

Each new Good Cat owner will be receiving a complementary home charger, allowing them to effortless keep their new EV topped up while parked at home or wherever there is an available wall outlet.

Furthermore, the Good Cat will also come with a 5-year or 150,000km vehicle warranty as well as an 8-year or 180,000km power battery warranty in addition to 5x free labour service for maintenance.

Witness the ORA Good Cat firsthand at the Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair this weekend. Don't miss the opportunity to explore the ORA Good Cat up close at the Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair taking place this weekend from September 1st to 3rd, 2023, at the Setia City Convention Centre.

On display will also be the GWM Cannon, a new contender to the competitive pickup truck space that’s also available for test drives, should you be so inclined.

Perhaps most intriguing of all is prospect of a new GWM vehicle making its entry into the Malaysian market. While the automaker has not confirmed many details of it yet, its local launch seems imminent and they will be offering pre-booking opportunities of this ‘mystery model’ to the public. Again, this is all happening at the Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair this weekend. See you there!