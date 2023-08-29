Behold, the 2023 Toyota Corolla is here! Check out all the new additions for this year.



Revamped 2023 Toyota Corolla: What's Hot and New?



The 2023 Toyota Corolla is here with a fresh new look and a host of exciting upgrades! While the attention might be on the flashy GR Sport variant, - the 1.8E and 1.8G models are not to be taken lightly.



Brace yourselves for these cool improvements in the 2023 Toyota Corolla:



Size always matters: Say goodbye to the old-school display! The 1.8G gets a whopping 12.3-inch digital instrument panel while the 1.8E still gets a cool 4.2 inches.



USB port: Faster data transfer to match the latest generation smartphones with the new USB Type C port.



Bumper upgrade: Check out that slick new front bumper! It's made from some super cool stuff called Toyota Super Olefin Polymer (TSOP) - I have no idea what that is but Toyota says its recyclable. So, that's good for the environment right?





Passenger Entry Upgrade: Unlock the front passenger door without key - Toyota addresses one of biggest complaints with the previous Corolla.

Wheelin n dealin: Roll in style with fresh alloy wheels - 16-inch for 1.8E variant and 17-inch for 1.8G variant.



Save me a seat: Toyota Corolla's seats have always been comfortable - more than many luxury cars. Now, they're comfier than ever! The 1.8G boasts black leather, while the 1.8E goes for fabric.

Engine: The engine is the same reliable 1.8-liter placement with 139 PS / 172 Nm. It's paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission.

Wireless voodoo: Charge your phone like with the upgraded Qi wireless charger. And guess what? It even has a clip to hold your phone in place - Toyota addressing another issue from previous Corollas, with a simple clip!



Safety is priority: Safety is the name of the game with 7 airbags and a rear-cross traffic alert (RCTA) as standard features.

Toyota's "guardian angel": The 1.8G variant kicks it up a notch with the full Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) package. Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Steering Assist and Lane Trace Assist with Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Automatic High Beam (AHB.). Also included is Blind Spot Monitor.



Blind no more: Enough worrying about the dreaded blind spot where bikers, cats and beggars come outta nowhere. The 1.8G's got your back with the Blind Spot Monitor.

And if you're wondering about the price tags for these babies:

Corolla 1.8E: RM 139,800 (was RM 130,888)

Corolla 1.8G: RM 147,800 (was RM 141,888)

Corolla 1.8 GR Sport: RM 152,800 (oh-so-cool)



Oh, by the way, Toyota Corolla is still imported all the way from Thailand, and no, the 2023 model still doesn't come with happy ending!

Just the car dude!