Malaysia's Belanjawan 2025 may implement MyKad verification for the RON95 subsidy, ensuring the fuel subsidy Malaysia benefits low-income groups while excluding the top 15% (T15) from the petrol subsidy system.

As outlined in Belanjawan 2025, Malaysia's RON95 petrol subsidy has been a key policy aimed at easing the financial burden on its citizens. However, with ongoing economic challenges, the fuel subsidy Malaysia program is being reevaluated to ensure it benefits those who genuinely need it. One proposal under consideration is the use of MyKad verification to improve the efficiency of the subsidy distribution.

Understanding the RON95 Subsidy

The RON95 subsidy helps keep petrol prices affordable for many Malaysians. For example, 85% of Malaysians enjoy a subsidized RON 95 price of just RM2.05 per liter. That's a lot cheaper than the unsubsidized RON95 price of RM2.76 per liter that the T15 group (the top 15% of income earners) has to pay. To make the subsidy more fair, the government is thinking about using MyKad cards to check who really needs the help. This way, the money can go to people who have a harder time paying for petrol.

The Rationale Behind MyKad Verification

The main goal of MyKad verification is to ensure the petrol subsidy reaches those who need it most. By requiring individuals to present their MyKad at petrol stations, the system can verify eligibility based on factors such as income level. This targeted approach could help to ensure more efficient use of government resources.

Potential Benefits of MyKad Verification

Targeted Subsidies: Ensures that only eligible individuals, particularly low-income earners, benefit from the fuel subsidy Malaysia program. Group Filtration: Prevent higher-income groups from benefiting from the subsidy. Increased Efficiency: A more streamlined system allows the government to allocate resources to other areas. Transparency: MyKad verification can improve transparency, reducing opportunities for abuse.

The T15: Excluded from the Subsidy

One of the most significant changes in the proposal is the exclusion of the T15 (the top 15% of income earners) from receiving the RON95 subsidy. Regardless of their MyKad verification status, those in the T15 group will not qualify for the subsidy. This move ensures that the subsidy is directed to lower-income groups, providing financial relief where it is most needed.

The Road Ahead

The government is still deliberating on whether to implement MyKad verification for the RON95 subsidy. This decision will weigh the potential benefits of a more targeted petrol subsidy against the practical and privacy concerns of managing such a system. Malaysians should stay informed as the government fine-tunes its approach to make sure that the RON95 subsidy is both sustainable and beneficial to the right groups.