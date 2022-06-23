Best Used Second Car Under RM100,000 - What's Good to Buy?

Usually, sometime around after lunch, we tend to crawl around the Carlist.my listings in search of a potential future car. Is there anything good or great as a second car under RM100,000?

The short answer is yes, but since there are so many choices, you simply have to narrow it down to what you want the new car for. How about a good second car for the household? Well, that narrows it down a bit, but here are just some great findings that we've managed to gather.

2010 Toyota Vellfire 2.4 Z Platinum - RM89,900

A Toyota Vellfire seems like a no-brainer when it comes to ferrying a crowd of more than five, or you simply want something that's able to take the beatings of daily driving with good levels of comfort.

It might be a dull choice for some, but it's hard to deny that even this 2010 model still looks great enough to be relevant on today's roads. Plus all those extras like 18-inch 'sport' rims, body kit, and reasonably decent interior for a 12-year-old car, certainly make this seven-seater worth a look.

2017 Honda HR-V 1.8 V - RM80,100

If an SUV is more to your taste, this fine-looking Honda HR-V (and Carsome Certified) might be the one for you. Great brand, good looks, and great interior space for a family of five (or less) - a great choice with also good comfort and driveability for short stints and longer drives.

It's a solid choice and we can't help but adore that Grey exterior colour with those blacked-out 17-inch wheels. The missus wouldn't mind driving it, and we're confident that you would have very little to complain about even if you bring it to one of our CarTell events or drives.

2018 Subaru XV (A) 2.0 P - RM94,000

Here's another Carsome Certified choice for you - a 2018 Subaru XV. A very sporty-looking SUV that can handle the outdoors? If you and your kids love camping (or glamping if you're a bit 'atas'), a Subaru won't look or feel out of place.

The SV even thrives in urban conditions which makes it another solid choice for a car that is considered by many as a great all-rounder. A modern-day SUV with Subaru's 'boxer spirit'? Yeah, it has no turbo, but a 2.0 NA boxer is still a bulletproof choice, yes?

2018 Ford Ranger 3.2 Wildtrak - RM99,000

Whether it's a lifestyle choice or used for more utilitarian purposes, a pickup truck like this 2018 Ford Ranger Wildtrak is always useful in a lot of different situations. Let's face facts, there have been multiple occasions in your life that you felt that "Hey, a pickup truck would be nice right about now, kan?"

This fine example has very decent mileage, is fully optioned, and looks 'outstanding' for its price. We also love its 3.2-litre turbo-diesel combined with the six-speed automatic transmission. We wouldn't mind driving this through the many minor floods in and out of Kuala Lumpur (but we pray we don't have to).

2018 Nissan X-Trail 2.5 4WD - RM80,800

A low-key Japanese SUV that you wouldn't mind trashing around during those mundane daily driving routines would be this Nissan X-Trail. It's been a popular choice since its arrival here in Malaysia, and there are many reasons why if you ask around.

Sure, that silver exterior colour might be a bit boring, but its 2.5-litre + 7-speed auto makes up for that minor setback. Plus, there are two seats extra if you're not planning to carry a lot of cargo at the back. Perfect for the little ones.

2021 Honda BR-V 1.5 V - RM86,100

Here's quite a new example of a Carsome Certified model - a 2021 Honda BR-V. A no-frills and worry-free crossover SUV that's super easy to live with on a daily basis, and wouldn't present any issues when travelling with the family for that 'balik kampung' Raya holiday.

My father-in-law has a Honda BR-V similar to this one, and it has been a pleasant ownership experience so far. Good mileage, decent space even in the third row, and basically nothing to worry about as long as you get it serviced at the right time. A good upgrade if you're planning to expand the family.

2017 BMW 330e F30 - RM98,800

Are you a boss man looking for a boss car but don't want to pay boss prices? This 2017 BMW 330e will indeed help you maintain that 'baller boss' look without breaking the bank too much.

By the looks of things, this beauty looks great on the outside and fully stacked on the inside. Total power output from its PHEV powertrain is 252hp and 420Nm of torque, and its all-electric driving range sits at 35km. If you're a serial charger, you can save a lot of money on petrol, yo. Save that money for maintenance services, because it is a BMW after all.

2018 Peugeot 3008 1.6 Allure - RM96,800

The Peugeot 3008 was a surprise to most of us when it comes to overall comfort and driving dynamics. While it's been tuned for more urban excursions, the second-row seat spacing was quite comfortable even with three full-sized adults. If you have three kids? They would love it even more (or at least won't fight for space like kids always do).

Apart from looking sexy for an SUV, the Peugeot 3008 also has decent performance thanks to its 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and six-speed automatic transmission. A good French alternative that everyone in the family can enjoy and drive around for all occasions.

2018 Volkswagen Passat 1.8 - RM88,800

Here's an uncle's car that doesn't feel like an uncle's car when you're behind the wheel. Personally, I adore the Volkswagen Passat for a number of reasons, but mostly because of its ability to drive the family comfortably and drive swiftly when the morning alarm clock is put on 'snooze' and we doze off yet again.

For RM88k, it's a no-brainer for some folks. For us, we would probably spend a bit more on wrapping it in a different colour and change up the wheels to something that's less uncle-ish. The rest of the car? Try it out, you'll be pleasantly surprised.