We’ve all heard it before: “Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) might be great for some countries, but can they handle Malaysia’s tropical climate?” With scorching temperatures, high humidity, and unpredictable rainy spells, it’s a fair concern.

But with the rise of BEVs in our market, like the Neta models available through CARSOME, it’s time we bust some myths and see how they truly perform in our weather.

Let’s start with the big question: Can BEVs survive our relentless heat and humidity? The answer is yes, and quite comfortably so. BEVs are designed to handle various climates, not just temperate ones. In fact, manufacturers stress-test these vehicles in extreme environments, from freezing cold to sweltering heat.

Unlike internal combustion engines (ICE), which are actually more susceptible to overheating (especially in traffic jams under the sun), BEVs actually thrive under certain conditions.

When Do BEVs Thrive?

City driving, with lots of stopping and starting.

Tropical climates where battery performance is naturally within the optimal range.

Frequent, short trips where ICE vehicles struggle to reach their efficiency peak.

Heavy traffic, where regenerative braking and lack of idling help EVs conserve energy.

Low-speed conditions like parking, tight urban streets, or hilly areas where instant torque and smooth power delivery shine.

These are the conditions where EVs outperform their traditional counterparts, not just holding their own but actively thriving in the environment.

Battery Life vs. Malaysian Heat: Is It a Real Concern?

The next worry on most people’s minds is battery degradation. Yes, heat can have an effect on lithium-ion batteries, and Malaysia’s climate can be punishing. Excessive heat can accelerate wear on batteries, leading to reduced efficiency over time. But here’s the catch: BEV makers are ahead of the game.

EV batteries come with sophisticated thermal management systems that regulate battery temperature, ensuring it stays within an optimal range. Research has shown that the ideal operating temperature for lithium-ion batteries is between 15°C and 35°C, which happens to be Malaysia’s typical temperature range.

This means Malaysia’s tropical climate is generally within the “sweet spot” for EV battery performance, allowing for optimal operation year-round. While extreme heat can marginally affect long-term battery life, it’s no different than the wear and tear you’d expect in any other region after several years of use.

Air Conditioning Wars: BEVs vs. Conventional Cars

Let’s face it – when you step into your car during a blazing afternoon, the first thing you do is blast the A/C. So, how does a BEV’s air conditioning compare to that of a conventional car?

Surprisingly, BEVs often have an edge here. Traditional cars rely on the engine to run their A/C systems, which means more fuel consumption and heat generation. In contrast, BEVs use electric compressors or even heat pumps, which are more efficient. This means that even during a hot afternoon in Kuala Lumpur, your EV’s A/C will cool the cabin just as effectively – without burning extra fuel.

Driving Range: Does Malaysia’s Climate Affect It?

Now, this is where things get a little more technical. Extreme temperatures, both hot and cold, can impact an EV’s driving range, but not dramatically. While the heat doesn’t have as big an effect as freezing conditions would, you might notice slight variations in range, especially when using the A/C.

For example, on a scorching day, your BEV might lose a few kilometres of range due to increased energy use for cooling the cabin. However, with advancements in battery tech and energy management systems, the impact is minimal. Neta’s BEVs, like many electric cars, are built to maximize range, even in less-than-ideal conditions.

The real bonus here is that Malaysia’s tropical climate avoids the pitfalls of cold-weather BEV driving, which can severely diminish battery performance. So, in a way, our warm weather is actually a plus for BEV owners compared to harsher climates.

So, there you have it. The idea that BEVs can’t handle Malaysia’s weather is, quite frankly, inaccurate. With advanced thermal management, efficient A/C systems, and a climate that doesn’t dip into freezing temperatures, BEVs like Neta are well-suited for our roads.

If you're considering making the switch to electric, CARSOME has you covered with two solid options from Neta: the Neta V and the newly launched Neta X. Here’s a quick rundown of what each model offers:

Neta X

The Neta X is available in three variants:

400 Comfort: RM 119,888

400 Luxury: RM 127,888

500 Luxury: RM 135,888

These prices are on-the-road without insurance, and each variant comes with a five-year/150,000-km general parts warranty and an eight-year/180,000-km warranty for electronic components like the battery and motor.

The Neta X features a front-mounted electric motor pushing out 163 PS and 210 Nm of torque, enough to hit 0-100 km/h in under 9.5 seconds. The 400 variants come with a 51.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery offering a range of up to 401 km (NEDC), while the top-tier 500 Luxury packs a 62 kWh battery for up to 480 km. Both versions support DC fast charging, reaching 30-80% charge in just 30 minutes.

Neta V

The Neta V is the more affordable option, with a price tag of RM 100,000 on-the-road (without insurance). This compact EV offers a range of 380 km (NEDC), thanks to its 38.54 kWh CATL-sourced battery. Powering the front wheels is a motor producing 95 PS and 160 Nm, which provides a top speed of 120 km/h and a sprightly 0-50 km/h time of just 3.9 seconds.

Charging is versatile, supporting both AC and DC options, with DC fast charging bringing the battery from 20-80% in 30 minutes at 100 kW.

And with CARSOME’s partnership, the availability of Neta’s BEVs are now more accessible than ever. Whether you're looking to go green or simply want to experience the BEV lifestyle, you can now purchase a Neta BEV directly through CARSOME. Plus, there’s the added benefit of trading in your current vehicle, making the switch to a BEV easier on the wallet.

Experience how these BEVs perform in Malaysia’s tropical weather – book a test drive at CARSOME PJ Automall today. Try it out during different times of the day, from the mid-morning warmth to the evening humidity. And who knows, it might just be the perfect fit for your next car.

This post is sponsored by CARSOME