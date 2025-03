As part of its annual tradition in celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri, BHPetrol this year once again organised a special program to appreciate its customers, business partners, and employees.

This year, the event took place at the BHPetrol Sg. Besi Harmony station (PLUS Southbound), a strategic location equipped with various facilities for motorists embarking on their journey south after leaving the capital city.

To enhance the experience for customers, a total of 300 gift bags filled with snacks and beverages were distributed to those stopping by the station. Additionally, customers received festive packets in the form of BHPetrol vouchers, which could be redeemed at any BHPetrol station nationwide.

As part of the road safety initiative during the festive season, a free vehicle inspection service featuring nine checkpoints was provided by PLUS to ensure that customers' vehicles were in optimal condition before continuing their journey.

A special road safety awareness session was also conducted, focusing on long-distance driving tips, presented by PLUS Senior General Manager of Operations, Mr. Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz. Furthermore, a video featuring road safety tips, shared by digital influencer Abang Gan from PanduLaju, was screened during the event.

This initiative by BHPetrol not only reinforces its commitment to customer appreciation but also emphasizes the importance of road safety during the festive season, ensuring that motorists can travel with greater peace of mind.

“I hope that everyone traveling back to their hometown for Hari Raya Aidilfitri drives safely and arrives at their destinations without incident. Enjoy the festivities with your loved ones. Don’t forget to stop by any BHPetrol station to refuel with Infiniti fuel for a smooth journey. Snacks and drinks from BHPetromart convenience stores are also available for all travelers. Have a safe trip, and Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” said Ir Azizul Azily Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of BHPetrol.