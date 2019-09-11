BMW Is Hosting A Nationwide Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales Event This Weekend

BMW Group Malaysia today announced that it will be hosting the 2019 BMW Premium Selection Fair from the 13th to 15th of September at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

According to the company, the first 300 people who purchase a vehicle will receive a one-year BMW or MINI Comprehensive Insurance, as well as a complimentary BMW Advanced Car Eye HD camera.

Visitors will also stand a chance to win exclusive BMW and MINI lifestyle merchandises via lucky draw with any BMW Premium Selection vehicle purchase.

Additionally, selected BMW dealerships will hold events across major locations nationwide including CityOne Megamall by Regas Premium Auto Kuching; Carpark beside One Stop Premium Outlet, Kolombong by Regas Premium Sabah and C-Mart, Alor Setar by Lee Motors. Wearnes Autohaus, on the other hand, will hold it in-house.

The 2019 BMW Premium Selection Fair will feature the BMW X5, BMW 3 Series and BMW 7 Series along with models from the MINI and BMW Motorrad portfolios.

Test drives for all models displayed will be available throughout, providing confidence that all BMW Premium Selection models are in their best condition.

Interested participants can now preview over 500 units of pre-owned BMW and MINI vehicles on the BMW Premium Selection official website before test driving the models at the fair.