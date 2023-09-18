BMW is taking the future to you with, "Forwardism, by BMW" from 23-24 September

BMW Group Malaysia, a pioneer in premium EV, is set to revolutionize the automotive industry with "Forwardism, by BMW." This initiative aims to reshape the future of EV mobility in Malaysia through two electrifying events: 'Forwardism, by BMW' and 'Forwardism, Pop-up by BMW'.

BMW Group Malaysia has been at the forefront of innovation in the automotive industry. Their latest endeavor, "Forwardism, by BMW," is set to showcase BMW's commitment to an electrifying future.

Unveiling of BMW i7 - A highlight of the event will be the reveal of the all-electric BMW i7. This luxury vehicle is a mixture of innovation, visionary design, and sustainability.

To further their mission of an Electrified Future, BMW Group Malaysia will embark on a nationwide roadshow, 'Forwardism, Pop-Up by BMW'. Starting from September 14th until November 12th, this roadshow will visit five locations in four major cities across Malaysia. It offers exclusive financing and charging offers, along with test drives for selected fully-electric models.

Attendees can get behind the wheel of BMW's exceptional BMW i models, including the BMW iX1, iX3, i4, iX, and the star of the show, BMW i7. This experience allows the people to feel BMW's vision is their hands.

BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia will be on hand during the roadshow to provide attractive financing options, including cash rebates of up to RM15,000 through the Easy Drive program. Additionally, complimentary charging vouchers of up to RM800 will be offered with selected BMW i models in collaboration with charging partner JomCharge.

Celebrate BMW Group Malaysia's commitment to a more progressive and innovative tomorrow. Stay updated on the 'Forwardism, Pop-Up by BMW' roadshow by following BMW Malaysia’s official social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

