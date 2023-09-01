BMW just made your ownership experience even better with the cool new aftersales offers. Check em out!

Lemme talk to ya.



BMW Group Malaysia has revealed a selection of exciting aftersales programmes to enhance the ownership experience for owners of certified pre-owned vehicles from BMW Premium Selection in Malaysia. The cool new offerings from BMW introduces extended warranty and service options, ensuring you a peace of mind throughout your ownership journey with them.



Hans de Visser, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, emphasized: "Our customers deserve nothing but the best in ownership and product experience. Our new BMW Premium Selection programmes redefine peace-of-mind for our loyal customers."



The Extended Warranty Programme (EWP), supported by Allianz General Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd, offers an additional two-year limited warranty coverage on top of the existing five-year warranty. So, this means, customers can now go for a comprehensive two-year warranty package for added protection and value. So, that's 7 years of warranty!



BMW Malaysia also introduced the BMW Service Inclusive (BSI) package, where they offer quality servicing during the sixth and seventh years of vehicle ownership making sure your cars are well taken care of by the expert technicians over at any BMW authorised dealership - with the price starting from RM 5,300.



Hans de Visser finished by saying: "With these new aftersales programmes, we aim to elevate the ownership experience for our valued customers."



For more information, customers can explore the offerings through authorized BMW Premium Selection dealerships or visit the official BMW Malaysia website.



