BMW Malaysia Launches 2022 M3 and M4 Competition M xDrive - from RM823k

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of BMW M, BMW Malaysia has welcomed five new high-performance models to the local BMW M portfolio, including the M3 Competition and M4 Competition.

BMW M Galore

The new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and BMW M4 Competition Coupé (both arriving with the M xDrive for the first time)

The new BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition

BMW M's all-electric debut – the BMW i4 M50

Hans de Visser, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia said, "We are thrilled to be celebrating five remarkable decades of M with the introduction of five new high-performance premium models for our loyal customers, fans, as well as premium motorsports enthusiasts in Malaysia."

"I cannot see a more fitting way to celebrate this golden anniversary for M than to introduce to all our Malaysian customers and enthusiasts the first ever BMW i4 M50 amongst our highly anticipated fleet of high-performance vehicles," said Hans.

As part of the celebration, BMW Malaysia is also conducting a nationwide search for the oldest BMW M models across the entire model series. Classic BMW M owners are encouraged to submit details of their vehicles here by 8th June 2022, to win exclusive BMW M merchandise and a feature by BMW Group Malaysia.

2022 BMW M3 Competition and BMW M4 Competition with M xDrive

The New BMW M3 Competition Sedan and BMW M4 Competition Coupé with M xDrive mark the first time the M-specific all-wheel-drive system is made available beyond the BMW M5 and BMW M8.

The system channels the engine's power to all four wheels and gives the car M performance characteristics - which in a nutshell, helps give the vehicle better acceleration as well as better traction on wet surfaces.

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system is deliberately rear-wheel bias, where power is only channelled to the rear during everyday driving – but when the vehicle reaches its traction limits, the system sends power to the front wheels as well.

The Active M differential at the rear axle complements the all-wheel-drive system, as it splits the engine's power between the two rear wheels ensuring noticeably better traction, agility, and directional stability with differing levels of grip.

The M xDrive also allows the driver to tailor the all-wheel-drive system via three different driving modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD mode.

Performance of the S58

A BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder petrol engine is at the heart of the two cars, paired to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the intelligent all-wheel-drive system. The engine's output is rated at 510 hp and 650 Nm of torque, giving the cars the ability to achieve a century sprint in 3.5 seconds.

Exterior and Interior 2022 BMW M3 and M4

As part of BMW’s lightweight construction, the roof on both vehicles is made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). This helps to lower the vehicles’ centre of gravity, enhancing their agility.

On the inside, the M Drive Professional which has been developed specifically for track driving helps the driver analyse data in their pursuit of the perfect lap by tracking and recording a myriad of performance data.

Customisation and optional equipment including exterior colours, interior upholstery, interior trim, driving assistance, and M Performance Parts amongst others, can be added at special rates later via the online configurator for the new models.

Price and Pre-Booking 2022 BMW M3 and M4

BMW M3 and M4 Competition Pricing with Monthly Instalment Plan through BMW Straight Line Financing

Model Monthly Instalment Plan* Recommended Retail Pricing** BMW M3 Competition From RM9,159 RM827,800.00 BMW M4 Competition From RM9,392 RM848,800.00

*Based on estimates of an 80% loan on a seven-year tenure

**With BMW Service & Repair Inclusive and SST (on the road, without insurance)

The M3 and M4 Competition are now available for pre-booking on the BMW Shop Online platform via shop.bmw.com.my at a fee of RM 5,000.

Owners of the cars will receive the complete BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience which includes: