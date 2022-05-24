Editor's Pick
  4. BMW Malaysia Launches 2022 M3 and M4 Competition M xDrive - from RM823k

Auto News
 | 

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of BMW M, BMW Malaysia has welcomed five new high-performance models to the local BMW M portfolio, including the M3 Competition and M4 Competition.

BMW M Galore

BMW M5, M5 Competition, M3 Competition, M4 Competition, BMW i4 M50 Malaysia

Hans de Visser, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia said, "We are thrilled to be celebrating five remarkable decades of M with the introduction of five new high-performance premium models for our loyal customers, fans, as well as premium motorsports enthusiasts in Malaysia."

"I cannot see a more fitting way to celebrate this golden anniversary for M than to introduce to all our Malaysian customers and enthusiasts the first ever BMW i4 M50 amongst our highly anticipated fleet of high-performance vehicles," said Hans.

As part of the celebration, BMW Malaysia is also conducting a nationwide search for the oldest BMW M models across the entire model series. Classic BMW M owners are encouraged to submit details of their vehicles here by 8th June 2022, to win exclusive BMW M merchandise and a feature by BMW Group Malaysia.

2022 BMW M3 Competition and BMW M4 Competition with M xDrive

BMW M3 Competition, M4 Competition

The New BMW M3 Competition Sedan and BMW M4 Competition Coupé with M xDrive mark the first time the M-specific all-wheel-drive system is made available beyond the BMW M5 and BMW M8.

The system channels the engine's power to all four wheels and gives the car M performance characteristics - which in a nutshell, helps give the vehicle better acceleration as well as better traction on wet surfaces.

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system

BMW M3 CompetitionThe M xDrive all-wheel-drive system is deliberately rear-wheel bias, where power is only channelled to the rear during everyday driving – but when the vehicle reaches its traction limits, the system sends power to the front wheels as well.  

The Active M differential at the rear axle complements the all-wheel-drive system, as it splits the engine's power between the two rear wheels ensuring noticeably better traction, agility, and directional stability with differing levels of grip. 

The M xDrive also allows the driver to tailor the all-wheel-drive system via three different driving modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD mode.

Performance of the S58

BMW M3 and M4 Competition performance

A BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder petrol engine is at the heart of the two cars, paired to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the intelligent all-wheel-drive system. The engine's output is rated at 510 hp and 650 Nm of torque, giving the cars the ability to achieve a century sprint in 3.5 seconds.

Exterior and Interior 2022 BMW M3 and M4

BMW M4 Competition

As part of BMW’s lightweight construction, the roof on both vehicles is made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). This helps to lower the vehicles’ centre of gravity, enhancing their agility.  

BMW M4 Competition interior

On the inside, the M Drive Professional which has been developed specifically for track driving helps the driver analyse data in their pursuit of the perfect lap by tracking and recording a myriad of performance data. 

BMW M4 Competition wing mirror

Customisation and optional equipment including exterior colours, interior upholstery, interior trim, driving assistance, and M Performance Parts amongst others, can be added at special rates later via the online configurator for the new models.

Price and Pre-Booking 2022 BMW M3 and M4

BMW M3 and M4 Competition Pricing with Monthly Instalment Plan through BMW Straight Line Financing
 
Model Monthly Instalment Plan* Recommended Retail Pricing**
BMW M3 Competition  From RM9,159 RM827,800.00
BMW M4 Competition From RM9,392 RM848,800.00

*Based on estimates of an 80% loan on a seven-year tenure

**With BMW Service & Repair Inclusive and SST (on the road, without insurance)

The M3 and M4 Competition are now available for pre-booking on the BMW Shop Online platform via shop.bmw.com.my at a fee of RM 5,000.

Owners of the cars will receive the complete BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience which includes:

  • BMW 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Programme
  • BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline
  • The BMW Group Loyalty + Mobile App - BMW Privileges Card
  • BMW Service Online
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

