BMW launches its most powerful EV yet - 660hp BMW i7 M70 xDrive

BMW has reached yet another milestone in its electrification efforts with the latest BMW i7 M70 xDrive, an electric luxury limo with 660hp.

While the BMW i7 xDrive60 with its 536hp and 745Nm of torque has already made its presence here in Malaysia, the BMW i7 M70 takes things up a few notches with a dual-electric motor setup that punches out a beefier 660hp and 1,050Nm of torque.

This allows the all-electric limousine to hit 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds (with the help of the M Sport Boost function which ups the torque to 1,100Nm) before arriving at its limited top speed of 250km/h.

Despite its massive firepower, the BMW i7 M70 carries a WLTP range of between 488km-560km depending on how hard you push the pedal to the metal. Its integrated battery with 101.7kWh of usable energy content can be charged with the standard 22kW AC charging or DC fast charging up to 195kW.

Worried about the range? The new i7 M70 also comes equipped with the Max Range mode which will help to extend its range by 15-25% simply by limiting its speed to 90km/h as well as other comfort functions.

Other standard features include:

M-specific adaptive two-axle air suspension

Electronically-controlled shock absorbers

Integral Active Steering

Executive Drive Pro including Active Roll

Stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort

M sports braking system

21-inch M light alloy wheels + more

The insides are just as luxurious (if not the most luxurious) with features like the BMW Interaction Bar, Executive Lounge, BMW Theater Screen, Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System, and many more.

If there's ever a need to travel like a boss while keeping things green and clean without sacrificing any horsepower, the BMW i7 M70 should be very high on your list. For us, we simply adore that Duracell-inspired colourway.