2023 BMW M2 (G87) - with or without the Pro Package - launched in Sepang, starting from RM573k

After the initial launch of the G87 BMW M2 in January this year, the high-performance variant of the second-generation G42 2 Series Coupe is now making its public debut at the M4NTAP Festival 2023, alongside the fully electric iX M60.

The M2 comes in two versions, with the base variant priced at a less expensive RM573,040 on-the-road without insurance. For an additional RM44,000, buyers can opt for the M2 with the Pro Package, which includes extra features and brings the asking price up to RM617,040.

Both versions come with BMW’s standard two-year warranty, but customers can choose to add the optional five-year extended warranty and service package, which increases the regular M2's price to RM598,800 and the M2 with the Pro Package to RM642,800. This also includes access to roadside assistance, BMW Service Online, and the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.

Under that long flat blue bonnet, regardless of the version chosen, the M2 is powered by a S58 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine, delivering 460 PS (453 hp or 338 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 2,650 to 5,870 rpm.

The power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and Active M Differential, allowing the car to reach 0-100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h, which can be increased to 285 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

The M2 also comes with various driving-related systems, including adaptive M suspension, M Drive Professional with access to the M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer Plus, M Traction Control with ten stages of intervention thresholds for wheel slip limitation, M Compound brakes with fixed six-piston front and floating single-piston rear callipers, and an M-specific Servotronic electric power steering system.

Standard features on both M2 versions include adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist, the M high-gloss Shadowline exterior package, 20-inch double-spoke Style 930 M light-alloy wheels, M Sport seats, Vernasca leather upholstery, BMW Live Cockpit Professional powered by BMW Operating System 8, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a comprehensive driver assistance package.

Opting for the Pro Package adds expanded contents for the Shadowline package, M Lights Shadowline with smoked headlamp housings, a carbon-fibre roof, high-gloss red brake callipers, M carbon-fibre interior trim, and seat belts with M colours. Additionally, the infotainment system outputs to an upgraded Harman/Kardon surround sound system.

The M2 is available in various exterior colours, including Zandvoort Blue, Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, and Toronto Red, with two interior Vernasca leather upholstery options, one with black and blue contrast stitching and the other in Cognac Vernasca leather with décor stitching.